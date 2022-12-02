College sports roundup: WSU's Cunningham earns national runner up

Winona State sophomore Lindsay Cunningham finished second in the country in Friday’s Division II cross country championship race, capping off her sophomore season with a runner-up finish in Chambers Bay, Wash.

Cunningham finished at 20-minutes, 27.2-seconds to beat out Grand Valley State junior Klaudia O’Malley’s third-place time of 20:43.0. Adams State junior Stephanie Cotter was the national champion, crossing the finish line at 19:45.2.

The Warriors sophomore took a step up at this season’s national championship, following a seventh-place finish in last year’s race. Cunningham has already repeatedly etched her name into the WSU record books, filling out most of the school’s top 10 times leaderboard, including a school-record 19:34.8 while winning the Central Region championship race last month.

She also placed fourth in the 5,000-meter run at the track and field national championship meet as a freshman last spring.

Cunningham led the way for an 11th-place team finish for Winona State, as the team scored 355 points and narrowly missed a spot in the Top 10, with Colorado Chrisitan in tenth at 352.

Junior Kaylee Beyer finished in 36th place at 21:19.1, sophomore McKenna Taylor was 52nd at 21:31.8, freshman Sophia Taarud finished 97th with a time of 22:01.9 and freshman Rhya Brandemuehl took 223rd at 23:48.0.

MEN’S HOCKEY

Saint Mary’s 4, Gustavus Adolphus 1

The Cardinals (3-6-1 overall, 2-3 conference) never trailed, pulling off a three-goal MIAC win over the Gusties (0-6-2, 0-4-1).

Freshman forward Jack Campion got SMU on the board at 8:15 in the first period, scoring off an assist by sophomore defenseman Laudon Poellinger.

Saint Mary’s added to the lead early in the second when junior forward Trevor Schroder scored off assists by Campion and junior forward Bud Winter.

Gustavus scored its only goal late in the second period to make it 2-1, but SMU scored twice in the third period to seal the win. First up, sophomore defenseman Warner Young scored off assists by Campion and Schroder, then sophomore defenseman Callahan Nauss scored off assists by senior forward Brady Lindauer and junior forward Brendan Westbrook.

WOMEN’S HOCKEY

No. 1 Gustavus Adolphus 4, Saint Mary’s 0

The Cardinals (1-8, 1-4) lost in a shutout against the top team in the nation.

The Gusties (9-0, 5-0) scored twice in the first period, then added one goal apiece in the second and third to finish off the win.