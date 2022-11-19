College sports roundup: WSU's Cunningham repeats as regional champ

Winona State junior Lindsay Cunningham repeated as an NCAA Division II cross country regional champion Saturday, winning the Central regional women’s race in Joplin, Mo. with a time of 19:34.8.

Cunningham finished 44 seconds ahead of second-place Nicolette Schmidt from Augustana. Senior Kaylee Beyer gave the Warriors an additional top-five finish, placing fourth at 20:19.6.

Junior McKenna Taylor’s 12th-place finish with a time of 20:47.4 gave the Warriors the most top-12 finishers with three, helping them to a fifth-place team finish while Augustana won the regional team title. Sophomore Sophia Taarud added a 30th place finish with a 21:32.6.

For the men’s team, the Warriors finished 24th as a team with a best finish by junior Mitchell Johnstone. Johnstone finished 90th with a time of 31:38.5. Fellow junior Andrew Metcalf was in the top-100 at the midway point but fell to 114th place with a time of 32:03.6.

Gidieon Kimutai of Missouri Southern won the men’s race with a time of 29:09.4 while his school won the team title.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Winona State 64, McKendree 50

The Warriors (4-0) remain unbeaten, picking up a 14-point win over the Bearcats (0-3) in the first of a pair of games in Quincy, Ill.

McKendree scored the first points of the game with a pair of free throws by freshman Georgia Duncan, but it was all Warriors from there, scoring 13 points in a row for a 13-2 lead and leading for all but 21 seconds of the rest of the contest.

WSU junior forward Alex Dornfeld led all scorers in the contest with 18 points, adding 10 rebounds for a double-double.

Junior guard Caitlin Riley scored 15 points and junior center Ava Sergio had 13 as another pair of Warriors in double figures.

McKendree did not have any scorers in double digits.

Winona State will take on Quincy University at 3 p.m. Sunday to wrap up the pair of games in the Land of Lincoln.

Gustavus Adolphus 85, Saint Mary’s 45

The Cardinals (0-1 overall, 0-1 MIAC) struggled from the start in their season opener, a 40-point road conference loss against the Gusties (3-0, 1-0).

Gustavus outscored the Cardinals 21-10 in the opening quarter, but had its most dominant period in the fourth when the Gusties held SMU to just a single point in a 24-1 performance to close out the final 10 minutes.

SMU sophomore guard Izzy Goettelman, a Winona grad, had a game-high 17 points in the win, joined in double-figures by senior Brooklyn Paulson’s 15-point game.

Gustavus was led by 16 points from senior guard Anna Sanders.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Winona State 65, Purdue Northwest 59

It was a tale of two halves, as WSU fell behind by 13 at halftime, but the Warriors (4-0) stayed undefeated thanks to a sizable comeback for a win over the previously-unbeaten Lions (4-1) in the second game of the Haribo Invitational in Kenosha, Wis.

WSU could not get much going in the first half, scoring just 19 points and trailing 32-19 at the break.

The Warriors caught fire when play resumed, starting the second on a 15-7 run to cut the deficit to one possession on a dunk by sophomore guard Connor Dillon made it 37-34 with 14:40 to play.

Purdue Northwest bumped the deficit up a bit over the next five minutes, going ahead 47-39 at 9:36 on a layup by senior forward Alou Dillon, who played the past two seasons at WSU.

Just over four minutes later, Winona State took its first lead since early in the first half when senior guard Owen King, a Caledonia grad, hit a 3-pointer to make it 53-52 Winona State.

The Lions retook the lead on the next possession, but another Warriors 3-pointer put them ahead for good, this time a trey by sophomore forward Connor Drew to make it 56-54 with 3:51 remaining.

Alou Dillon, the Warrior-turned-Lion, was the game’s high scorer with 23 points.

Drew had WSU’s best game, with a 14-point, 10-rebound double-double. Connor Dillon tied for the scoring lead with 14 points.

Another pair of Warriors starters hit double figures as King and senior guard Luke Martens had 11 points apiece.

Gustavus Adolphus 74, Saint Mary’s 71

A layup and-one with 24 seconds remaining by Gustavus Adolphus senior guard Jordan Schommer, followed by another two made free throws, helped the Gusties (1-2, 1-0) beat the Cardinals (1-2, 0-1) in a conference clash in Saint Peter.

Schommer had 18 points while teammate sophomore forward Spencer Swanson had a game-high 20 with seven rebounds in 39 minutes.

Saint Mary’s was led by senior guard Raheem Anthony, who had a double-double on 19 points and 10 assists. The senior has had a double-double in all three games so far this season, with two of those nearly being triple-doubles, with eight rebounds Saturday and an eight-assist performance to go along with 30 points and 12 rebounds in the season opener on Nov. 8.

Cardinals sophomore guard Cameron Mallory added 11 points off the bench.

WOMEN’S HOCKEY

Augsburg 3, Saint Mary’s 2

One night after picking up their first win, the Cardinals (1-6, 1-3) could not make it two in a row, falling in the final five minutes of a close road match against the Auggies (3-4-1, 2-1-1).

Augsburg scored a pair of powerplay goals for a 2-0 lead, with one coming early in the first period and one early in the second.

SMU was able to claw back with a pair in a row of its own.

First up was a goal by a freshman Taryn Dornseif at 9:09 in the second period, with assists from senior forward Katie Pierpont and junior Anne Carmean.

It has been a strong start to Dornseif’s collegiate career so far, with a team-leading three goals and four points through the first eight games of the year.

The Saint Mary’s equalizer came at 1:54 in the third period when junior forward Kennedy Kraus scored off an assist by sophomore forward Allie Urlaub.

Augsburg scored its third power play goal of the day to take the lead for good with just under four minutes remaining, as freshman forward Emily Schoeberl netted the game winner.

Senior goaltender Jordan Keeley made a career-high 49 saves as the Cardinals were outshot 52 to 29.

MEN’S HOCKEY

No. 5 Augsburg 5, Saint Mary’s 2

The nationally-ranked Auggies (5-1-1, 2-0) scored five unanswered goals in the first two periods to finish off back-to-back wins against the Cardinals (1-6-1, 1-3).

It was a balanced scoring attack for Augsburg, with four different scorers tallying those five goals. Junior forward Daniel Chladek was the only Augie with multiple goals, scoring the third goal for the team, as well as the final goal at 11:18 in the second period. Senior defenseman Mason Palmer had a multi-point game as well with three assists.

The Cardinals got on the board at 13:34 in the second period with a goal by sophomore defenseman Warner Young, assisted by freshman forward Jack Campion.

SMU’s second goal came at 5:45 in the third period when junior forward Trevor Schroder scored off an assist by senior defenseman Kellen Tharaldson.