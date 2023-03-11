A pair of Winona State runners won national championships this weekend in Virginia Beach, Va., guiding the Warriors women to the track and field program’s highest team finish at the NCAA Division II Indoor National Championships.

Senior Shereen Vallabouy won her second-consecutive indoor national title in the 400-meter dash and third championship in the event overall after winning in the 2022 outdoor season as well.

Vallabouy ran a time of 52.27 Saturday, the fourth-fastest time in the event in Division II history, beating out runner-up Angelo State senior Shiean Walters’ time of 53.54.

On Friday, junior Lindsay Cunningham won the 5,000-meter run, setting records along the way in the first national title of her career after a handful of close calls across multiple sports.

This past fall, Cunningham was the national runner-up in cross country and in her sophomore outdoor season last spring, she placed fourth in the 5,000 at the national title meet.

Cunningham’s time of 15:41.30 not only bested second-place Adams State junior Brianna Robles’ 15:51.26, it set a new Winona State record, facility record and DII title meet record as well.

WSU senior Kaylee Beyer was named an All-American in the mile, finishing fourth with a time of 4:51.66 in Saturday’s final.

With 36 points, the Warriors placed fifth overall in the program’s highest-ever team finish. Adams State won the national title with a score of 52 points, narrowly beating Minnesota State-Mankato, which scored 51.