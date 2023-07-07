It is not always about where you start, it is about where you finish.

Cotter alum Megan Morgan started her collegiate women’s basketball career getting relatively limited playtime, but by the end of her freshman season this winter, the Saint Benedict wing had worked her way into a starting role.

“It was very rewarding. My minutes kept steadily climbing, I definitely got more comfortable with the team as I was going,” Morgan said.

As she first got acclimated to playing at the Division III level, Morgan came off the bench to play minutes in the high single digits and low teens.

While that is a far-cry from the starring role Morgan played throughout her career with the Ramblers, playing nearly every minute of her final few seasons and twice being named the Winona Daily News all-area Player of the Year, it was a lesson she learned from Cotter head coach Pat Bowlin that helped her stay focused in her first few games with the Bennies.

“He would always tell us, especially players off the bench, if you can play defense and rebound you will contribute on the team. That was my mantra to start off,” Morgan said.

Morgan recorded at least one rebound in 25 of her 26 games played, and it should come as no surprise that she recorded double-digit rebounds for the first time in her first game playing more than 20 minutes – a 10 board performance despite scoring just two points in a 53-52 win over Hamline on Dec. 10.

By the midpoint of the season Morgan started to play more, with minute totals in the high teens and low twenties becoming the norm with her statistical performances raising at a similar rate.

Beginning with the Bennies’ final regular season game, Morgan was in the starting lineup for the final three games of the year and played at least 30 minutes in each contest.

It was Morgan’s defensive tenacity and rebounding prowess that first expanded her role, but as the Saint Benedict coaching staff looked for a solution to the team’s issues with slow starts, they felt their freshman wing’s overall energy was the solution.

Mastering the game’s opening minutes was a bit of a learning experience for Morgan, transitioning from the two-half structure of the high school game to the four-quarter approach at the DIII level.

“The mental part of it, knowing you go really hard for 10 minutes then get a break, unlike high school where it’s the full half,” Morgan said. “I do like playing the quarters better, but it was a little bit of an adjustment for sure.”

In total, Morgan played in 26 of the Bennies’ 27 games and was seventh on the team in total minutes played. Because she played so few minutes early in the season, Morgan averaged just 4.5 points per game, 3.2 rebounds per game and 1.0 assists per game in 17.5 minutes per game.

However, when she played 29 or more minutes in four games down the stretch, Morgan thrived with the increased role and more-or-less doubled her season-long statistics with 9 points, 5.75 rebounds and 1.75 assists per game.

Her best game of the season came at home against Saint Mary’s on Feb. 11, playing 29 minutes in what was then a season-high and scoring 14 points with eight rebounds and a pair of steals in a 52-41 win.

Being able to have her best game against her former hometown squad was partially a coincidence, and partially thanks to having a bit of extra juice heading into that semi-rivalry matchup.

“I really look forward to playing Saint Mary’s…When we played at Saint Mary’s, I didn’t play a ton of minutes that game, so when they came here it was kind of a second chance in that sense,” Morgan said.

Growing up, Morgan went to plenty of Cardinals games against Saint Benedict, but it was never SMU that she was rooting for thanks to her mom.

Rita Miller was a Bennie basketball herself, playing from 1986-1990, coinciding with the start of the career of legendary Saint Ben’s coach Mike Durbin in 1986. Miller’s name pops up frequently in the SBC record books, still ranking in the top 10 for various season-long and career-long steals and assists records, including a record 13 assists in a 1990 win over Hamline.

Her 158 assists from the 89-90 season is the second-best single-season mark in program history, and her 6.9 assists per game that year is the top all-time mark for a player that played at least 15 games, earning her all-MIAC honorable mention that season.

Being able to play for Durbin herself has been very special for Morgan, and something her teammates and coaches have been quick to point out as well.

“They were calling me the generational player because I’m the first one whose mom played, and now I’m playing, for the same coach and everything,” Morgan said.

This past season the Bennies made the MIAC playoffs for the second season in a row and the sixth time in the past seven tournaments, and that success seems likely to continue into next year as Saint Ben’s brings back six of its nine players that played in 23 or more games and returns all three of its top three scorers.

Morgan is optimistic on the team’s chances, saying she thinks a conference title and a playoff run are within reach, and the soon-to-be sophomore is excited for a shot to continue last year’s in-season growth once next season begins.

“In watching film and everything, I see the things I can improve,” Morgan said. “To know that I was able to compete, while also seeing that I can do better and even contribute more, is really encouraging.”