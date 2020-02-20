Gophers approaching Big Ten hockey title -- if they can finally solve Penn State

STATE COLLEGE, PA — The opportunity for the University of Minnesota men’s hockey team is sitting there, and on the surface, it’s so simple: Win a couple of games on the road and close in on the Big Ten regular-season championship.

“We wouldn’t want to be in any other situation,” junior winger Brannon McManus said. “It’s what we want to play for — moments like these.”

One problem: That road trip is to State College, Pa., where on Friday and Saturday the Gophers face their nemesis, Penn State, in their house of horrors, Pegula Ice Arena, in a matchup of Big Ten co-leaders. Since the start of the 2017-18 season, the Nittany Lions own a 10-2 record against Minnesota. And Penn State’s dominance over the Gophers at Pegula has been even more striking, with the Nittany Lions winning the past six by a combined 35-13.

“What we’re trying to drill home is they whupped our butts earlier in the year,” Gophers coach Bob Motzko said, pointing to Penn State’s November sweep by 8-2 and 6-3 scores in Minneapolis. “Let’s see if we’ve closed the gap. … It’s a great measuring stick to see how far we’ve come.”