High school sports roundup: G-E-T boys hoops trounces Viroqua

G-E-T’s boys basketball team bumped its Coulee Conference record over .500 on Friday, handling Viroqua by a 70-44 margin.

The Red Hawks (6-7 overall, 3-2 conference) were led by a 29-point performance from junior wing Cody Schmitz, scoring 29-or-more for the seventh time this season. Junior forward Braden Anibas also hit double figures with 14 points.

The Blackhawks (1-10, 0-4) were led by senior guard Henry Urch’s 11 points en route to the team’s seventh loss in a row.

Rochester Mayo 77, Winona 55

The Winhawks (5-5, 4-4) dropped a road matchup with the Spartans (9-4, 5-4).

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Westby 63, G-E-T 18

The Red Hawks (2-13, 2-5) lost a home matchup against the second team in the Coulee Conference standings, the Norse (14-3, 6-1).

Senior Neveah Becker led G-E-T with seven points, and Westby senior Kennedy Brueggen led all scorers with 18 points.

Rochester Mayo 64, Winona 53

The Winhawks (4-9, 3-7) had their first winning streak of the year snapped, losing by 11 points at home against the Big 9 Conference leading Spartans (13-1, 11-0).

Mayo senior Hannah Hanson led the way to victory with 17 points.

GYMNASTICS

Winona 135.775, Northfield 131.8

The Winhawks pulled off a dual-meet win over the Big 9 rival Raiders.

Natalya Franz and Naveah Mitchell claimed the top two spots on the All Around leaderboard for WSHS, with Franz in first at 35.875 and Mitchell second at 34.25.

Franz also took first in three of the four events, with a 9.25 in the vault, 9.15 in the bars and 9.025 in the floor. She rounded out the day with a 8.45 in the beam to place third.

Mitchell had a trio of second-place finishes, scoring 8.475 in the bars, 8.475 in the beam and 8.95 in the floor.

Another pair of Winhawks had top-three finishes in the vault, with Pippa Serleth in second with an 8.8 and Savannah Gabel in third at 8.7.

COLLEGE

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Winona State 67, Minot State 58

A strong second half propelled the Warriors (11–7, 6-7) to their second win in a row, beating the Beavers (9-8, 6-7) in Minot.

MSU held a narrow 29-28 lead at halftime, but Winona State started strong after the break, going on a 17-5 run for a 45-34 advantage at 11:44 and held a double digit lead for much of the rest of the way.

Warriors sophomore forward Connor Drew led all scorers with 20 points. Sophomore guard Connor Dillon was next for the Warriors with 16 and senior guard Luke Martens rounded out the team’s double-digit scorers with 13 points.

Minot State was led by sophomore guard Jaxon Gunville, who came off the bench to score 13 points.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Minot State 66, Winona State 58

The Warriors (9-10, 3-10) dropped a back-and-forth road matchup against the Beavers (8-11, 4-9).

MSU took a 13-9 lead at the end of the first quarter, but the Warriors tied the game 27-27 by halftime and went ahead 46-42 through three quarters. The Beavers pulled away in the fourth, though, outscoring WSU 24-12 to close out the win.

Junior guard Caitlin Riley and senior guard Lauren Fech each hit double figures for the Warriors, scoring 11 points and 10 points respectively.

Minot junior guard Kennedy Harris led all scorers with 20 points.

WOMEN’S HOCKEY

Saint Mary’s 5, St. Catherine 0

Sidney Polzin scored a hat trick with two assists to set the tone on all five goals in a Cardinals shutout win over the Wildcats (9-5-2, 3-4-2).

The sophomore forward scored twice within a two-minute span early in the second period to lengthen the Cardinals’ lead to 3-0 at 7:05, then iced the game with a goal at 2:34 in the third period to close out the five-goal effort by SMU (5-10-1, 2-6-1).

Polzin assisted the first goal of the game, a score at 8:28 in the first period by sophomore forward Jenna Kurkowski, as well as the game’s fourth goal, an Anna Braun goal at 12:18 in the second. Kurkowski added an assist on Polzin’s final goal.

Sophomore forward Kas Kingston also had a multi-point game with a pair of assists.

Freshman goaltender Celeste Rimstad had 24 saves for her second shutout of the year, and the Cardinals’ third this season.