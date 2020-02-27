Jim Souhan: Latest collapse could prevent Oturu, Carr from NCAA opportunity

Oturu hassled Maryland’s talented front line without getting into foul trouble and stroked jumpers from the baseline and the 3-point line. He finished with 28 pounds and 11 rebounds.

Carr logged his usual half-hour-plus minutes, spending much of his court time with the ball in his hands and setting the program’s single-season assist record. He finished with 19 points and seven assists.

Freshman Isaiah Ihnen became the Gophers’ “and one’’ player of the night, hitting three 3-pointers early in the first half to build a lead that seemed, for most of the game, insurmountable.

The worst aspect of this collapse is that it might limit the number of times we get to see Carr and Oturu playing together.

Oturu has established himself as one of the best players in the country. I’d rather see him stay in college and add some muscle to that useful frame, but it’s his prerogative to leave when leaving best suits him.

Carr is a redshirt sophomore and already a record-holder in his first season with the program. Give him a little ball-handling help and rest next season, and he could be even more dynamic.