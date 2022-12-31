Local sports roundup: Area wrestlers earn top finishes in tournaments

Winona senior Logan Henningson had the best local finish at the prestigious Bi State Classic on Friday, taking sixth place in the annual wrestling tournament at the La Crosse Center.

After losing in the 138-pound championship bracket’s semifinals Thursday, Henningson bounced back in the consolation bracket Friday, winning with a pin and a sudden victory in his first two matches of the day.

The Winhawks senior lost his final two matches of the day in a major decision and a decision, but still earned a podium placement and 30 points for the Winona/Cotter team, which earned 44 total points and placed 23 out of 25 teams in the Division 1 standings.

The G-E-T/Mel. Min. co-op had the best local team finish, taking 12th out of 26 teams in Division 2 with 84 points, followed by Lewiston-Altura/Rushford-Peterson, which paced 15th in D2 with 71 points.

Junior Jackson Blaken led the way for the Titans, winning three of his four matches on Day 2 to finish 9th in the 132-pound bracket and earn 25 points. Colton Koss lost his one match Friday, earning nine points in an unranked finish in the 106-pound class.

LARP had three wrestlers alive in the second day of competition, and junior Camdyn Anderson had the best performance, placing seventh with a 2-1 record on Day 2 and earning 20 points in the 160-pound bracket.

Eighth grader Owen Lange went 2-2 in the final day of the 113-pound bracket to take 11th and earn 17 points, while freshman Zach Plank lost his one match of the day for nine points in the 170 class.

Northern Badger Wrestling Classic

C-FC wrapped up the two-day tournament in River Falls by placing 12th out of 15 teams in Division 3 with 26.5 points.

Freshman Noah Henderson lost both of his matches on Day 2, finishing eighth in the 106-pound bracket to earn 20.5 of the team’s points.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Winona 55, Chatfield 38

The Winhawks (3-2) finished off the WSU holiday tournament with a double-digit win over the Gophers (3-5).

Both teams started slow, with Winona ahead 19-14 by halftime, but the Winhawks pulled away in the second half with a 36-19 margin.

WSHS senior Bryan Cassellius led all scorers with 25 points, including 22 in the second half. Fellow Winhawks senior Charles VandeBerg also hit double figures with 12 points.

Senior Sam Backer led Chatfield with 10 points.

BOYS HOCKEY

Winona 7, Waseca 3

The Winhawks (2-4-1) won their second game in a row, defeating the Bluejays (4-5) by three goals.

Winona started the game with four unanswered goals in the first period and never looked back from there.

Junior Teis Larsen scored four goals, with two at even strength and two on the power play, bringing his season total to nine through the team’s first seven games, with eight assists as well.

Senior Maxwell Dalenberg, sophomore Aven Prodzinski and senior Easton Kronebusch all had one goal apiece for the Winhawks.

COLLEGE

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Saint Mary’s 60, MIT 53

The Cardinals (3-6) picked up a win against one of the world’s most prestigious schools, defeating Massachusetts Institute of Technology (5-6) by seven points to snap a four-game losing streak in Saint Mary’s second and final game of the Music City Classic at Welch College in Nashville, Tenn.

The Beavers started strong, taking a 17-12 lead by the end of the first quarter. SMU chipped away with a 14-12 advantage in the second quarter, then tied the game at 39 apiece with a 13-10 third quarter margin.

MIT made the first two buckets of the fourth quarter to take a quick 43-39 lead, but Saint Mary’s gained control with a 13-2 run to take a 52-45 lead with 5:54 left.

The Beavers battled back to tie the score 53-53, but SMU clinched the victory with a 7-0 run in the final 3:08.

Saint Mary’s senior guard Brooklyn Paulson led all scorers with 21 points, followed up by sophomore guard Izzy Goettelman, a Winona grad, who added 18. Junior forward Katelyn Kruze also had a double-double for the Cardinals with 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Sophomore forward Kamsi Nwogu led MIT with 18 points.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Saint Mary’s 83, North Park 82

Senior guard Raheem Anthony had a night to remember, hitting a game-winning 3-pointer to cap off a double-digit second-half comeback.

Anthony also scored a career-high 41 points to beat out his prior best of 35 against St. Scholastic last December, netting SMU’s highest scoring outburst since another 41-point performance by Will Wright in November 2008.

If all that was not enough, Anthony also grabbed 14 rebounds for a double-double.

The Cardinals (4-5) did not start the game well, falling behind North Park (9-2) 44-39 by halftime in the teams’ matchup in Chicago.

Things got worse early in the second half, as the Vikings stretched the deficit to double digits at 54-43 just under four minutes in. That margin held for the next few minutes, with Saint Mary’s still trailing 64-54 with 9:07 left.

Anthony scored 16 points in the remaining time, helping the Cardinals take the lead late for the first time since the game’s early minutes and then sealing the win with a 3 with one second on the clock.