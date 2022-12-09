Local sports roundup: C-FC girls hoops loses overtime thriller

One day after the Cochrane-Fountain City boys basketball team lost by two points in overtime against a Dairyland Conference championship contender, the same happened to C-FC’s girls basketball team.

On Friday, the Pirates (4-2 overall, 2-1 conference) forced overtime in a road matchup against Blair-Taylor (6-0, 4-0), but the Wildcats pulled off a 64-62 win.

B-T built up a 30-26 lead by halftime, but C-FC battled back and outscored its foe by a 31-27 margin in the second half to head to overtime at 57-57.

The Wildcats were able to stay undefeated with a 7-5 advantage in the overtime period.

It was the first game in which Blair-Taylor won by less than 36 points, coming into the matchup with an average margin of victory of 47.4 points through the first five games of the year.

Senior guard Lindsay Steien paved the way for B-T with a 26-point, 12-rebound double-double. Senior guard Abby Thompson added 19 points in the win.

C-FC was led by an 18-point night from junior guard Emma Mann, with junior forward Lexi Pronschinske adding 14 points.

Cotter 55, Belle Plaine 52

The Ramblers (2-2) picked up a three-point win in their first game of the Maple River Winter Showcase, defeating the Tigers (1-3).

Cotter will be back in action in the tournament Saturday.

Lanesboro 57, Rushford-Peterson 48

The Trojans (2-2) had a two-game winning streak snapped in a home nonconference matchup against the Burros (4-1).

COLLEGE

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Southwest Minnesota State 66, Winona State 59

The Warriors (7-3, 1-3) hung tough for much of the game, but fell behind late in a seven-point home loss against the Mustangs (6-3, 3-1).

SMSU held a two-point lead at the end of the first quarter, and stretched that to a five-point lead by halftime. However, WSU outscored the Mustangs 18-13 in the third to set up a 45-45 tie heading into the final quarter of play.

The two teams went back-and-forth throughout the period, and Winona State went ahead 59-58 with a pair of free throws by sophomore guard Mattie Schimenz with 1:59 left in the game.

Southwest Minnesota responded with an 8-0 run the rest of the way to seal the victory.

SMSU junior guard Sam Wall led all scorers with 17 points.

WSU was led by 15 points from senior guard Lauren Fech, with Schimenz and junior forward Alex Dornfeld tying with 13 points apiece.

The victory was SMSU's first at Winona State since Jan. 15, 2005, snapping a 15-win streak at home for the Warriors in the rivalry.

It is also the third loss in a row for the Warriors after starting the year on a 7-0 run.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Southwest Minnesota State 62, Winona State 46

The Warriors (6-3, 1-3) lost the second game of the men’s-women’s doubleheader, falling by 16 against the Mustangs (5-3, 2-2).

SMSU built up a five-point lead by halftime, but most of its damage was done in the second half, outscoring WSU 34-23 to pull away in the win.

Sophomore guard Connor Dillon was the only Winona State player in double digits, scoring 14 points to tie for the game lead with SMSU senior forward Anthony Costello.

WOMEN’S HOCKEY

Saint Mary’s 3, Lawrence 0

The Cardinals (2-9) picked up their second win of the season in a road shutout over the Vikings (1-11).

It took just 37 seconds for SMU to get on the board, with freshman Taryn Dornseif scoring off assists by freshman defender Jordy Wyant and sophomore forward Sidney Polzin.

Saint Mary’s added to its lead at 2:25 in the second period with a goal by sophomore forward Anna Braun, assisted by freshman forward Taverie Sherner.

The Cardinals rounded out the scoring at 7:53 in the third period when senior defender Sydney Green scored, with junior Anne Carmean and senior forward Katie Devine picking up assists.

SMU senior goalie Jordan Keeley picked up 15 saves in the shutout effort.