Cochrane-Fountain City’s softball team bounced back with a big win Friday, defeating Melrose-Mindoro 11-7 in a Dairyland Conference matchup in Fountain City.

The Pirates had a four-game winning streak snapped with a 3-1 loss against Alma Center Lincoln on Thursday, and things looked shaky early against the Mustangs (16-3 overall, 14-3 conference), but C-FC (12-7, 11-6) sparked its offense late for a comeback win.

Mel-Min’s offense slowly but surely ramped up, scoring one run in the first inning, two in the second and three in the third for a 6-0 lead. The Pirates scored three in the bottom of the third to cut it to 6-3, but the Mustangs scored on in the top of the fourth to add to the deficit.

In the bottom of the fourth, C-FC scored seven runs to jump ahead and the Mustangs did not score again as junior pitcher Bella Holzer locked in for the final three frames.

Sophomore Aubrey Smith led the Pirates offense, going 2-for-3 with a triple, one run scored and five RBI. Senior Cadence Wenger also had a multi-RBI performance, going 1-for-4 with a double, a run scored and two RBI.

Junior Emma Mann was perfect at the plate for C-FC, going 4-for-4 with three runs scored and an RBI.

BASEBALL

Arcadia 6, G-E-T 2

The Red Hawks (11-8, 6-4) saw their hot streak come to an end, falling to a late rally by the Raiders (10-6, 5-5).

Max Sobotta was 4-for-4 and Cameron Boland 2-for-3 with two RBI for the Raiders, who turned the tables on the Red Hawks after the opposite outcome on Thursday.

Login Scow also drove in two runs, and Carson Martin doubled for Arcadia, while Warren Stoner was 2-for-4 for G-E-T, which had won three games in a row.

Connor Weltzien pitched six innings and struck out eight while walking one and allowing three hits for the Raiders.

C-FC 11, Melrose-Mindoro 9

The Pirates (6-9, 6-9) picked up a home Dairyland win over the Mustangs (1-14, 1-12).

Dover-Eyota 10, Lewiston-Altura 1

The Cardinals (0-14, 0-12) dropped a Three Rivers Conference road matchup with the Eagles (14-3, 11-3).

GOLF

Rushford-Peterson vs Fillmore Central

The Trojans boys and girls both lost in a road dual meet against the Falcons at Harmony Golf Club.

FC had the top six finishers on both gender’s leaderboards, winning the boys matchup 164-195 and the girls 184-277.

Freshman Will LaFleur led the way for the boys at 46 and the girls were led by freshman Audrey Frick at 62.

COLLEGE

TRACK AND FIELD

NSIC Championships

During the first full day of competition at the conference championship meet in St. Paul, Winona State already picked up one NSIC title and a runner-up finish.

With Thursday and early Friday being reserved for the heptathlon and decathlon, the Warriors started with a bang in the first non-heptathlon or decathlon event of the meet as junior Lindsay Cunningham was the conference champ in the 10,000-meter run for the second season in a row.

Cunningham won Friday’s race by nearly two minutes, finishing at 35-minutes, 6.41-seconds to beat out Augustana’s Megan Means, who was second at 37:02.47. Despite that large margin of victory, it’s not even Cunningham’s best championship finish in the event; last year, she set the conference record with a time of 34:09.57.

In the 3,000-meter steeplechase, junior McKenna Taylor was the runner-up, finishing with a time of 10:56.93, behind MSU-Mankato’s Amanda Montplaisir’s time of 10:19.18, but ahead of Bemidji State’s Mary Goodwin in third at 11:01.47.

A pair of Warriors had the top time in their respective preliminaries Friday and will be favorites in the next day’s finals.

Junior Kaylee Beyer looks to defend her conference title from last season in the 1,500-meter run, finishing at 4:38.81, beating out second-place Cailee Peterson of Minnesota-Duluth’s 4:39.71.

In the 400-meter hurdles, WSU senior Brooklyn Schyvinck also aims to claim the conference crown for the second season in a row, taking first at 1:00.78 to beat out MSU-Mankato’s Eilika Lane’s 1:01.63.

In total, the Warriors have 20 points in fifth place out of the 13 women’s teams. Perennial powerhouse Mankato is in first so far at 100.4, with Wayne State in second at 39.

The final day of action continues in St. Paul on Saturday morning and runs into the afternoon.

MIAC Championships

Both the Saint Mary’s men’s and women’s teams are in last place after the first day of the conference title meet in Arden Hills, but there is hope for improvement in Saturday’s finale.

Sophomore sprinter Chris Bulwa advanced to the finals in a pair of events, placing eighth in the preliminaries of the 100-meter dash and fifth in the 200 prelims as well.