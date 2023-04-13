Cochrane-Fountain City’s softball team won in a rout Thursday, defeating Independence/Gilmanton 16-2 in a Dairyland Conference clash in Independence.

The Pirates (2-1 overall, 2-1 conference) scored just two runs in the first inning, but followed that up with six in both the second and third innings to quickly pull away from the Indees (1-3, 0-3) in a 13-hit, five-inning win.

Junior Bella Holzer had a strong day in the pitching circle for C-FC, with one earned run allowed in five innings on five hits and no walks with five strikeouts.

Junior Emma Mann was the Pirates’ leader at the plate, going 3-for-4 with a walk, a double, two steals and four runs scored. Arianna Suhr totaled one run scored and 3 RBI while going 1-for-4, and freshman Mackenzie Wenger went 2-for-2 with a triple, two walks, one RBI and two runs scored. Holzer, Aubry Smith and Kortney Foley each had two RBI as well.

BASEBALL

La Crescent-Hokah 11, Rushford-Peterson 6

The Trojans (2-2, 1-2) lost a road nonconference matchup against the Lancers (2-1, 2-0).

LC-H started strong, with two runs in the first, one in the second, six in the third and two in the fourth before coasting scoreless the rest of the way. R-P picked up two in the third and one in the fourth before a three-run rally in the top of the seventh came up shy of a comeback.

Sophomore shortstop Jonah Bunke went 0-for-2, but drew two walks and picked up an RBI and a run scored. Juniors Rylan Schneider and Evan Skalet each had multi-hit days, going 2-for-4 with Schneider adding a run scored.

GIRLS GOLF

Lewiston-Altura invite

The Cardinals girls narrowly took second place at an invitational at Heartland Country Club, scoring 216 as a team behind Chatfield’s 209. Dover-Eyota did not have enough players for a full squad.

The Gophers had the meet’s top two scorers with Taylor Ask shooting a 44 and Mya Henry at 50. L-A took the next three spots with Halle McElmury at 52, Carly Brummer at 53 and Jana Blair shooting a 55. Dover-Eyota’s top finisher was Ella Hardtke in sixth at 56.

BOYS GOLF

Lewiston-Altura invite

The Cardinals boys took third out of the three teams at their invitational. Chatfield won at 181, Dover-Eyota was second at 190 and L-A scored 211.

D-E’s Carter Boynton took the top spot individually, shooting a 39 to edge out Chatfield’s Carson Harstad in second at 40. L-A’s Anders Shurson placed third at 44.

TRACK AND FIELD

Indee Relays

C-FC’s boys and girls track teams each picked up individual and relay wins alike at the Indee Relays in Independence.

Freshman Addy Duellman won the 800-meter run with a time of 2-minutes, 26.16-seconds and also joined up for a pair of relay wins.

Duellman joined up with Alyvia Arneson, Breilynn Halverson and Ana Knecht to win the 4000-meter relay with a time of 14:11.18. Duellman also won the 800-meter sprint medley relay with Annie Bork, Tayler Baures and Cecilia Dittrich with a time of 1:59.30.

The Pirates also won the 4x400 relay as Halverson, Dittrich, Alyvia Arneson and Ella Arneson finished with a time of 4:34.67.

C-FC’s boys won the 4x400 relay as Samir Cabezas, Trevor Ehrat, Isaiah Schloegel and Hale Madsen won with a time of 3:59.99.

The Pirates’ individual win came in the 1,600-meter run as senior Wesley Pronschinske ran a 4:48.85.

COLLEGE

SOFTBALL

Saint Mary’s 5, UW-River Falls 4

Saint Mary’s 5, UW-River Falls 3

The Cardinals (11-13) picked up a pair of nonconference victories in a road doubleheader sweep over the Falcons (12-10).

In the first game, SMU held on for a win in a battle of late rallies.

The Cardinals kicked off the scoring in the third inning when junior center fielder Riley Hall grounded out to score sophomore left fielder Allison Ciero.

Ciero added to the lead in the sixth inning, singling to score freshman pinch runner Grace Olmstead.

SMU’s lead grew to 3-0 in the top of the seventh when freshman third baseman Ali French, a Cotter grad, singled to score freshman pinch hitter Jada Allen.

UWRF forced extra innings by scoring three runs in the bottom of the seventh.

Saint Mary’s regained the lead in the top of the eighth, as freshman shortstop Abbie Stigler doubled to score freshman catcher Peyton Berg and added an insurance run when Ciero singled to bring Stigler home.

The Falcons scored a run in the bottom of the eighth, then had runners on first and second with one out, but the Cardinals got out of the jam with a pair of fly outs to finish off the game.

Junior Sarah Kraus pitched a complete game for SMU, with two earned runs on nine hits and no walks, striking out four.

In the second game, it was less back-and-forth but the Cardinals still had to hold off a late rally by the Falcons.

SMU struck first with one run in the top of the first as Bork hit a sac fly that scored Hall.

The Cardinals added two more in the third as French doubled to score Olmstead and sophomore designated player Heather Nordlund grounded out to score Hall.

Two more came across in the sixth when Berg scored on an error and Hall doubled to score senior first baseman Cassie Sutor.

UWRF scored three runs on four hits in the bottom of the seventh, but could not complete the comeback.

Bork also pitched a complete game for SMU, with one earned run allowed on seven hits and one walk with four strikeouts.