Local sports roundup: College and high school cross country teams thrive at Roy Griak

Both C-FC and Cotter’s cross country teams saw success at the University of Minnesota’s Roy Griak Invitational at Les Bolstad Golf Course in St. Paul, with racers in the top five of both the boys and girls races.

In the girls’ Maroon race, C-FC and Cotter each had outstanding individual performances as Pirates freshman Addy Duellman placed fourth at 19:55 and Ramblers sophomore Sonja Semling took fifth at 19:58. ADM Adel senior Geneva Timmerman won the 453-runner meet at 19:07, with Medford Area junior Meredith Richter in second at 19:34.

The two teams were close in the standings as well, with Cotter in 19th with 604 points and C-FC in 21st at 632. Brainerd won the 51-team meet, with 115 points to top Perham’s 150 in second place.

Cotter’s scoring included sophomore Hazel Freyre (42, 21:04), sophomore Kyra Kotsmith (85, 21:51), sophomore Macy Piechowski (221, 23:24) and junior Jessica Beguin (291, 24:21).

C-FC’s other finishers were senior Reese Ehrat (40, 21:00), senior Breilynn Halverson (47, 21:12), junior Emma Mann (270, 24:07) and freshman Bailey Pronschinske (330, 24:55).

Though the C-FC boys did not field a full team, senior Wesley Pronschinske placed third overall in the 488-man field for the Maroon race, finishing at 16:39, just behind Perham sophomore Bjorn Anderson’s 16:37 in second. Chaska junior Nolan Sutter took first at 16:20.

C-FC’s squad was rounded out by senior Hale Madsen (181st, 19:18), senior Jack Spitzer (331, 20:33) and senior Dirk Wilson (357th, 20:59).

Cotter’s boys finished near the middle of the pack as a team, placing 24th out of 52 with 650 points. LSW Lee’s Summit West won the meet at 121 points, with Notre Dame in second at 128.

Junior John Fritts led the way for the Ramblers, taking 45th with a time of 18:00.

Seventh-grader Erik Semling (86, 18:23), eighth grader Ryan Littlefield (149, 19:01), freshman Logan Granseth (172, 19:14) and freshman Kellen Groth (248, 19:47) completed Cotter’s scoring.

COLLEGE

CROSS COUNTRY

The WSU cross country team competed in the college edition of the Roy Griak Invitational, and the Warriors women had a strong day with a second-place overall finish and an individual champion.

Sophomore Lindsay Cunningham won the meet for the second season in a row, finishing at 21:05 to take first in the Maroon race, ahead of second-place junior Fiona Smith of St. Benedict’s time of 21:18. Cunningham was the first-ever Roy Griak champ for WSU last season.

Another pair of Warriors finished in the top 10 of the 382-runner field, with sophomore McKenna Taylor in third at 21:52 and junior Kaylee Beyer in sixth at 22:36.

Freshman Sophia Taarud (27th, 23:34) and freshman Mara Talabac (52, 24:04) finished off the Warriors scorers.

WSU totalled 88 points in second place, behind champion Minnesota-Duluth’s 65 and third-place UW-La Crosse’s 114 in the 30-team standings.

In the men’s Maroon race, the Warriors took 12th out of 29, scoring 395 points. Michigan Tech won the event, with 62 points to beat UW-La Crosse’s 77.

Sophomore Andrew Metcalf had the Warriors’ top time, finishing at 27:08 in 85th place in the 400-man field.

Freshman Mitchell Johnstone (95, 27:16), sophomore Mitchell Buerkle (106, 27:24), senior Wyatt Taylor (122, 27:34) and freshman Connor Hallaway (161, 28:03) rounded out the WSU scoring.

VOLLEYBALL

Winona State 3, Minot State 0

The Warriors picked up their first NSIC win of the season, hitting the road and sweeping the Gophers.

WSU (5-7 overall, 1-4 NSIC) won the first set in dominant fashion 25-8, then finished off the match with 25-20 and 25-14 wins in the second and third sets, respectively.

Senior Mikenna Joerger led the Warriors with 11 kills, freshman Jaci Winchell had 24 assists to lead the way, senior Casey Volkmann had the most digs with 11 and junior Taylor Pagel tallied six blocks in a team-best effort.

Freshman Anna Hennessey, a Lewiston-Altura grad, had two service aces to lead WSU.

Saint Mary’s 3, Ripon 1

The Cardinals (6-6) kicked off the weekend’s Ripon Invitational in Ripon, Wisc. by toppling the host Red Hawks (1-12).

Ripon won the first set 25-19, but Saint Mary’s took three in a row 25-22, 25-19 and 25-23 to seal the victory.

Junior Ciarra McNally, a Lewiston-Altura grad, tied for the team lead with 16 kills alongside freshman Brenna Bruchert, with McNally also tying for the team lead with one block and two aces.

Senior Larkin Clem had a team-best 22 assists, also tying at the top with two aces.

Freshman Peyton Berg had the most digs, with 24.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

Winona State 1, Minot State 1

The Warriors (4-2-2, 2-1-2) fought back from an early deficit to earn a draw at home against the Gophers (2-2-4, 2-1-2).

Minot’s Sarah Upton scored unassisted just 1:18 into the contest for a 1-0 advantage.

Winona State senior Riley Harmon equalized in the 52nd minute, scoring off an assist by freshman Madelynn Drasher for a 1-1 score that would hold for the rest of the match.