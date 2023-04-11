Rushford-Peterson’s softball team picked up its first win of the year in convincing fashion Monday.

The Trojans (1-2 overall, 1-2 conference) beat Three Rivers Conference foe Fillmore Central-Lanesboro (0-2, 0-2) by a 15-5 score in six innings in Rushford.

R-P scored early and often, with six runs in the first and four more in the second and at least one run in each of the game’s six innings. Fillmore Central scored all five of its runs in the fourth inning.

Junior Cassandra Boyum was perfect at the plate for R-P, going 5-for-5 with one RBI, two steals and two runs scored. Freshman Shelby Tesch also had a multi-hit day, going 2-for-4 with two RBI, two steals and one run scored. Despite being 0-for-1 at the plate, junior Ellie Ekern drew four walks and scored three runs with two steals.

Sophomore Lindsay Hoiness pitched all six innings for the Trojans, allowing five runs, two earned, on five hits and five walks with three strikeouts.

Cotter 3, La Crescent-Hokah 2

The Ramblers (1-0, 1-0) won their season opener with a narrow home victory over the Lancers (2-1, 2-1).

La Crescent-Hokah took a 2-1 lead, but an RBI single by freshman Mallory Biesanz tied it in the fourth and freshman Savy Repinski put the Ramblers ahead for good with an RBI single in the seventh.

Junior Madison Hazelton pitched seven innings for Cotter, allowing two earned runs on three hits and three walks with 15 strikeouts.

Senior Molly Bills went 2-for-3 for the Lancers, and Kinlee Grattan went 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI.

Lewiston-Altura 4, Caledonia 3

The Cardinals (2-0, 2-0) stayed unbeaten with a one-run win at home over the Warriors.

BASEBALL

Fillmore Central 6, Rushford-Peterson 5

The Trojans (2-1, 1-1) picked up their first loss of the year, losing to a late rally by the Falcons (1-0, 1-0) in a road Three Rivers Conference matchup.

R-P scored first with one run in the top of the first inning, but Fillmore Central scored one run in each of the first three frames for a 3-1 lead. The Trojans jumped ahead 5-3 with a four-run fourth inning, but a three-run rally by the Falcons in the bottom of the sixth sealed the win.

Freshman Zach Baker went 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles and a run scored, sophomore Caden Johnson was 2-for-3 with a walk and two steals and junior Rylan Schneider went 1-for-4 with two RBI.

Junior Evan Skalet pitched five innings with four runs allowed, three earned, on seven hits and four walks with one strikeout. Senior Riley Tesch threw one inning of relief with two runs allowed, one earned, on two hits and two walks.

Caledonia 4, Lewiston-Altura 2

The Cardinals (0-2, 0-2) dropped a Three Rivers Conference road matchup against the Warriors (2-0, 1-0).

Caledonia scored two runs in each of the first two innings, then cruised to victory from there. L-A’s two runs came in the fifth inning.

Warriors senior Tristan Augedahl threw five innings, allowing two earned runs with two hits and four walks, striking out 12 to earn the win. Sophomore Reid Klug picked up a save in two innings without a hit, walk or run with five strikeouts.

Sophomore Eli Jensen pitched all six innings for L-A, allowing 10 hits and one walk with four earned runs and seven strikeouts.

Junior Chase Brommerich went 1-for-3 with two RBI, driving in junior Nolan Oslie and senior Kadyn Kieffer.

La Crescent-Hokah 9, Winona Cotter 4

The Ramblers (1-1, 0-1) dropped their Three Rivers debut, losing on the road against the Lancers (1-1, 1-0).

Senior infielders Dusty Grattan and Nathan Masterson each recorded two RBIs for LC-H. Junior pitcher Kale Baker had an RBI at the plate alongside four strikeouts on the mound. The Lancers combined for seven stolen bases with junior Mayes Boyer and senior Nick Wieser each stealing two.

Sophomore outfielder Jayden Konter went 2-for-3 with an RBI for Cotter while seniors Cam Smith and Wes Kohner each had an RBI. Freshman infielder Luke Schommer also had an RBI.

Eleva-Strum 16, C-FC 2

The Pirates (0-2, 0-2) lost a Dairyland Conference home matchup in five innings against the Cardinals (2-0, 2-0).

TRACK AND FIELD

Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau’s teams competed in the Mississippi Valley Conference/Coulee Conference Invitational in Holmen, and both squads took fourth in the 12-team standings.

The boys squad scored 68 points, behind 99 from third-place Holmen as West Salem won the meet at 102, narrowly defeating La Crosse Central’s 101. The G-E-T girls scored 62.5, behind West Salem’s 104 as Holmen won the meet at 146, ahead of Westby’s 140.

Each Red Hawks squad had one event champion, and both came in the 1,600-meter run.

Senior Sam Ruiter won the boys race with a time of 4-minutes, 47.97-seconds and junior Adrianna Rotering won for the girls at 5:40.64.

COLLEGE

SOFTBALL

St. Olaf 5, Saint Mary’s 3

St. Olaf 9, Saint Mary’s 3

The Cardinals (9-13, 3-5) dropped both games of a home MIAC doubleheader against the Oles (10-14, 4-2).

In the first game, both teams scored early then tacked on an extra run late.

St. Olaf struck first with three runs in the top of the first inning, but SMU responded with two runs in the bottom of the first. Freshman right fielder Naleya Bork singled to score junior center fielder Riley Hall, then freshman shortstop Abbie Stigler doubled to score Bork.

The Oles scored one more in the top of the second, then broke a scoreless streak with one run in the top of the seventh to make it 5-2.

Saint Mary’s loaded the bases with one out, then freshman catcher Peyton Berg drove in Hall with a sacrifice fly. With two outs and the winning run at the plate, Stigler grounded into a fielder’s choice to end the game.

Junior Sarah Kraus pitched 6 and ⅓ innings for SMU, allowing five earned runs on nine hits and three walks with one strikeout.

St. Olaf did all the damage it needed in the second inning, scoring six runs. The Oles added one more in the third and two more in the fourth.

The Cardinals put up two runs in the fourth when Berg singled to score Bork and freshman third baseman Ali French, a 2022 Cotter grad.

French drove in a run in the fifth, singling to send senior first baseman Cassie Sutor home.

Sophomore starting pitcher Izzy Griffin allowed six earned runs on seven hits and one walk in 1 and ⅓ innings. Bork allowed two earned runs in two innings of relief with five hits and three strikeouts and senior Amy Gappa, a 2019 G-E-T grad, tossed 3 and ⅔ innings with one earned run on two hits, two walks and three strikeouts.