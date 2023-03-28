Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau’s baseball team got off to a strong start, winning their season opener 12-3 over Sparta at home in a nonconference matchup.

The Spartans (0-1) scored one run in each of the first two innings, but G-E-T took a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the first and then a 3-2 lead in the bottom of the second to jump ahead for good.

A five-run rally in the third inning by the Red Hawks (1-0) gave the team extra breathing room and four more runs in the bottom of the sixth sealed the deal.

Senior Warren Stoner and sophomores Ben Hansen and Calvin Davis led the way offensively for G-E-T. The third baseman Hansen went 2-for-2 with a double and two walks, driving in one RBI and scoring a run. The outfielder Stoner was 1-for-2 with two walks, scoring two runs and driving in an RBI. Fellow outfielder Davis went 1-for-2 with one walk, scoring one run and driving in a pair of RBI.

The Red Hawks eased the pitching staff into action in a balanced effort. Senior Thomas Haney started the game and allowed two earned runs with four hits and two walks, striking out three and earning the win.

Junior Jack Beedle tossed two innings with one unearned run on one hit with four strikeouts. Senior Collin Handke pitched two scoreless innings with one hit and one walk, striking out five. Senior Owen Eddy finished the game with a scoreless inning, striking out one without allowing a hit or walk.

COLLEGE

SOFTBALL

Winona State 17, Upper Iowa 7

Winona State 6, Upper Iowa 2

The Warriors (19-8 overall, 2-0 NSIC) started off conference play with a pair of road wins in a doubleheader against the Peacocks (8-12, 0-2).

In the first game, WSU scored early and often, scoring four runs in the top of the first inning and never trailing from there. Those first four runs were a product of small ball, but the Warriors relied on the long ball for many of their remaining runs as senior third baseman Libby Neveau hit one home run and senior right fielder Marissa Mullen hit two homers.

Junior pitcher Abbie Hlas earned the win with five innings pitched, allowing seven total runs and five earned runs with 13 hits and two walks, striking out four.

Upper Iowa took an early lead in Game 2, scoring one run in the bottom of the first inning. However, Winona State scored twice in the top of the second and held the lead from then on.

It remained close with a 3-2 score through five innings, but WSU scored three in the sixth to pull away.

Mullen continued her strong day, going 2-for-3 with a walk and two RBI. Hlas, playing shortstop, and freshman outfielder Ashlee Chantos each went 1-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI.

Sophomore Abby Smith pitched a complete game, allowing two earned runs on six hits and one walk, striking out eight.

BASEBALL

UW-La Crosse 9, Saint Mary’s 4

The Cardinals (4-8) dropped their home opener, losing by five runs in a nonconference matchup with the Eagles (10-3).

UWL struck first with three runs in the top of the third, but SMU eventually went up 4-3 thanks to a four-run rally in the fifth.

The Eagles tied the score in the sixth, then went ahead with three runs in the eighth and pulled away with two more in the ninth.

Freshman relief pitcher Eric Stomberg was credited with the loss for Saint Mary’s, allowing three earned runs in two innings with five hits and one walk.

Junior Cameron Weber, sophomore Riley Bauman and junior Tanner Bauman each had one RBI for the Cardinals.

Winona State 8, Minot State 4

Minot State 9, Winona State 8

The Warriors (10-15, 6-4) split a home doubleheader against the Beavers (15-7, 6-4).

It was a back-and-forth first game with WSU going ahead 1-0 in the first, but Minot tying it 1-1 in the second and going ahead 2-1 in the third. Winona State tied it in the fourth, then went ahead 3-2 with a run in the fifth and pulled away with four runs in the sixth.

Freshman Peyton Lee earned a win for the second start in a row, throwing a seven-inning complete game with four runs and two earned runs allowed. He also allowed seven hits and two walks with two strikeouts.

Senior right fielder Steele Beaty had the Warriors' best game at the plate, going 2-for-3 with a walk, two RBI and a run scored. Sophomore leadoff hitter Kyle Yu was 1-for-3 with a double and two walks, scoring three runs.

WSU took a commanding lead in the second game, scoring three runs in the second inning and five more in the fourth for an 8-0 lead.

Minot State cut into the deficit with six runs in the bottom of the fourth for an 8-6 score, then tied it 8-8 with two runs in the sixth. The Beavers grabbed the win with a bases-loaded walk drawn by Derek Kay in the eighth inning.

Junior starting pitcher Peter Tveite threw five innings with six earned runs, four walks and five hits with two strikeouts. Freshman reliever Drew Lingen was credited with a loss, allowing one unearned run with one hit, one walk and one strikeout in one inning pitched.

Senior designated hitter Carter Brinkman led the way at the plate, going 2-for-3 with a double, a walk and three RBI.