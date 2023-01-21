Local sports roundup: L-A girls hoops represents conference with win

Lewiston-Altura’s girls basketball team earned a win in the name of the Three Rivers Conference on Saturday, beating Pine Island of the Hiawatha Valley League by a 45-38 margin in the HVL-TRC Showdown at the Rochester Civic Center.

The Cardinals (4-10) built up a seven-point 24-17 lead over the Panthers (0-16) by halftime, then kept that margin steady as both teams scored 21 in the second half.

L-A junior Natalie Lubinski led all scorers with 17 points, and senior Kylie Verthein added a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds.

Pine Island sophomore Jade Severson had a double-double as well with 14 points and 17 rebounds.

Byron 63, Cotter 40

The Ramblers (9-4) also competed in the HVL-TRC Showdown, losing a matchup against a tough Bears (10-7) team that features one of the top sophomores in southeastern Minnesota.

Sophomore Kendra Harvey had a fitting performance, scoring 24 points for Byron as the only scorer in double digits for either squad.

Senior Allyssa Williams led Cotter with eight points, and sophomore Clarissa Sauer added seven points with 14 rebounds.

Hayfield 56, Rushford-Peterson 52

The Trojans (11-7) lost a close nonconference home matchup against one of the top Class A teams in the state, the Vikings (15-2).

Hayfield ranked sixth in Class A in this week’s Pacesetter Basketball rankings, and looked the part with a 32-23 lead at halftime. R-P played tough in the second half, outscoring the Vikings 29-24, but it was not enough to finish off the comeback.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Rushford-Peterson 63, Grand Meadow 12

The Trojans (8-6) thoroughly dominated the Superlarks (0-15) in a road nonconference matchup.

BOYS HOCKEY

Northfield 7, Winona 0

The Winhawks (3-8-2 overall, 1-5-2 conference) were shutout in a road Big 9 Conference game, falling to a Raiders (12-4, 6-2) squad that is tied for the most wins in the conference standings.

GIRLS HOCKEY

Northfield 9, Winona 0

The Winhawks (6-12, 5-6) were shutout at home by the Big 9 rival Raiders (13-6, 6-1).

WRESTLING

Raider Challenge

A pair of G-E-T/Melrose-Mindoro wrestlers won their weight classes at the Raider Challenge in Arcadia to lead a local field of top finishers.

Braden Lockington won with a pin in all three of his matches to claim the title at 220 pounds, and David Hiles had two pins and a major decision to take the crown at 138.

Another trio of Titans were runner-up, with Koda Purney (113), Jackson Blaken (132) and Carson Koss (145) earning the honor.

Three more G-E-T/Mel-Min athletes took third: Jayce Stetzer (120), Ben Peterson (170), Alex Wieczorek (195).

C-FC’s lone top-three finisher was Noah Henderson, who placed third at 106 pounds.

Eastview Invite

Winona/Cotter headed to Eastview, where two of the team’s three grapplers finished in the top three of their respective weight classes.

Logan Henningson had the team’s best performance, taking second at 138 pounds. Julien Vinson-Audetat took third in the 160-pound class.

COLLEGE

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Saint Mary’s 85, Concordia Moorhead 81

The Cardinals (11-6, 7-5) got back on the winning track Saturday after Wednesday’s win-streak-snapping loss, defeating the Cobbers (6-11, 4-8) on the road to avoid allowing a massive comeback.

SMU built up a 39-32 lead by halftime, and kept rolling early in the second half, stretching the deficit to 66-49 with 11:29 left in the game.

Concordia battled back, taking a 73-72 lead with 3:11 remaining, but the Cardinals closed out the game with a 13-8 run to seal the win.

Saint Mary’s senior guard Raheem Anthony led all scorers with 41 points, matching a career high total he set earlier this season against North Park on Dec. 30.

Sophomore guards Breyton Buysman and Jabari Sawyer both hit double digits as well, with Buysman scoring 16 and Sawyer adding 15.

The Cobbers were led by a 17-point effort from junior guard Matthew Johnson.

UMary 67, Winona State 59

The Warriors (11-8, 6-8) snapped a two-game winning streak with a single-digit road loss against the Marauders (9-9, 5-9).

UMary took a 30-26 lead into halftime, then added to the deficit with a 37-33 margin in the second half.

A pair of Marauders tied for the scoring lead, as senior guard Kam Warrens and junior forward Gertautas Urbonavicius scored 19 points apiece.

WSU was led by a tie as well, with sophomore guard Connor Dilllon and sophomore forward Connor Drew scoring 12 points each. Senior guard Owen King, a Caledonia grad, was not far behind with 11 for the Warriors.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Concordia Moorhead 67, Saint Mary’s 61

The Cardinals (5-11, 4-9) dropped a home matchup against the Cobbers (13-3, 10-3) by single digits.

SMU fell behind 18-13 in the first quarter, but bounced back with a 14-11 second quarter to only trail by two at halftime. Concordia pulled away with a 24-18 advantage in the third quarter and the Cardinals’ 16-14 margin in the fourth quarter was not enough to pull off the comeback.

Winona native Izzy Goettelman, a sophomore guard for Saint Mary’s, led all scorers with 17 points and SMU senior guard Brooklyn Paulsen had a double double with 14 points and 12 rebounds.

Sophomore forward Makayla Anderson led the Cobbers with 14 points, though Concordia had four players in double digits in a balanced effort.

UMary 75, Winona State 49

The Warriors (9-11, 3-11) struggled to score in the first half, falling on the road against the Marauders (11-6, 10-4) for WSU’s fourth loss in a row.

Winona State scored just 11 points in the first half, with a 13-2 UMary margin in the first quarter and a 13-9 score in the second quarter that created a hole too big to dig out of.

UMary sophomore forward Addison Rozell led all scorers with 14 points.

The Warriors were tied at the top as senior guard Lauren Fech and junior forward Alex Dornfeld scored eight points apiece.

WOMEN’S HOCKEY

St. Catherine 6, Saint Mary’s 3

The Cardinals (5-11-1, 2-7-1) lost by three goals on the road one night after winning a 5-0 shutout at home in the second game of a back-to-back against the Wildcats (10-5-2, 4-4-2).

SMU struck first with a goal by freshman forward Taverie Sherner at 7:03 in the first period

However, St. Kate’s responded with four consecutive goals and never trailed from that point on.

Freshman Taryn Dornseif and junior Anne Carmean also scored for the Cardinals in the loss.

TRACK AND FIELD

Pat Healy Classic

The Winona State and Saint Mary’s squads traveled to La Crosse for an indoor invite, where the host Eagles took the top spot in both genders’ leaderboards.

WSU’s women placed second out of five teams with 109, behind the 244.66 score by UW-La Crosse, while the Cardinals placed fifth with 8 points. SMU’s men placed fourth out of four with 10 points.

The Warriors 4x400 meter relay squad won their event with a time of 3:50.95 in the only local relay victory.

Winona State also had all four of the individual champions.

Xana Leum was the winner in the 60-meter hurdles, Kaylee Beyer won the 800-meter run, Shereen Vallabout won the 400-meter run and Brooklyn Schyvinck won the 200-meter dash.