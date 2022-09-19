Local sports roundup: R-P volleyball wins against Rockets

Following this weekend’s tournament win, the Rushford-Peterson volleyball team kept rolling Monday night.

The Trojans (10-4) hit the road and picked up a nonconference victory over Randolph in a 3-1 match.

BOYS SOCCER

Rochester Lourdes 6, St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura 1

The Saints (4-4-1) dropped a nonconference matchup at home, falling by five goals to a Lourdes team that ranked 10th in last week’s Class A coaches poll.

The Eagles scored twice in the first half, but pulled away with four goals in the second.

SCLA’s Jonas Barclay scored off an assist by Mason Apse in the second half for the Saints’ only goal.

Saints goalkeeper Marcus Rinard totaled 13 saves in the tough matchup against Lourdes.

COLLEGE

WOMEN’S GOLF

Winona State’s women’s squad wrapped up the first day of the Drury Lady Panthers Invite near the top of the standings, sitting at fourth with a team score of 29 over par in Springfield, Missouri.

The host Panthers were in a tie for first place with Christian Brothers University at +20, with Illinois-Springfield in third at 25-over in the 15-team two-day tournament.

WSU’s top scorer was Toni Baldwin, shooting six over par in a five-way tie for 15th place.

Carly Moon and Kessa Mara were next up, part of a six-way tie for 20th at seven-over.

Rachel Henderson wrapped up the team’s scoring at nine over par in 35th place.

MEN’S GOLF

Winona State’s men’s team had a tougher time, sitting in 15th place out of 18 teams through two rounds at Northeastern State University’s NSU Invite in Muskogee, Okla.

WSU had a team score of 27 over par, with Henderson State’s 11 under par outdueling Washburn’s 6-under at the top of the leaderboard.

Alessandro Trenta had the Warriors’ top score, shooting an even par in a six-way tie for 18th place, with a 74 in the first round and a 68 in round two.