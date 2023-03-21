Saint Mary’s men’s baseball team snapped a two-game losing streak Tuesday thanks to a career-best performance from senior Timmy Smith.

The senior pitcher tallied a career-high eight strikeouts in a complete-game shutout, allowing five hits and no walks with just one unearned run in a 3-1 victory over Northwestern-St. Paul in Carol Stream, Ill.

UNW (5-5) scored their lone run in the bottom of the third inning, but SMU (4-7) responded right away with a bases-loaded two-run single by senior designated hitter Daniel Marxen that scored sophomore outfielder Riley Bauman and senior catcher Trevon VanEgtern for a 2-1 lead the team would not relinquish.

The Cardinals added an insurance run in the top of the seventh when freshman pinch hitter Daniel Sherman scored on a passed ball.

Winona State 4, Minnesota Crookston 3

Minnesota Crookston 15, Winona State 0

The Warriors (7-12 overall, 3-2 conference) split a pair of NSIC games against the Golden Eagles (14-9, 4-1), with a close win in the first game followed by a sizable loss, snapping a three-game winning streak after sweeping Minnesota-Duluth Monday.

UMC started the day strong, scoring a trio of runs in the top of the second inning for a 3-0 lead.

Winona State began to chip away in the bottom of the inning with one run as junior shortstop Austin Beyer doubled to score sophomore third baseman Ryland Wall to make it 3-1.

The Warriors tied the score in the bottom of the fifth as senior first baseman Cooper Kapanke singled home sophomore outfielder Mason Trocke and sophomore second baseman Kyle Yu for a 3-3 game.

Kapanke struck again in the bottom of the seventh, hitting a walk-off double that scored Trocke.

Freshman starter Peyton Lee pitched most of the game for WSU, with three earned runs on seven hits and two walks with six strikeouts in six innings pitched. Sophomore reliever Chandler Schmidt got the win with ⅔ innings pitched with one strikeout and no hits or walks.

The tide turned against the Warriors in the second game of the doubleheader.

Crookston’s offense started slow with one run in the first inning, then scoreless second and third frames.

The Golden Eagles scored three in the third to stretch the lead, then pulled away with two in the sixth and three in the seventh. Another six runs in the eighth inning put the final nail in the coffin.