Local sports roundup: SMU men's basketball streak continues

Saint Mary’s men’s basketball team stretched its winning streak to seven games in dramatic fashion Saturday.

The Cardinals fell behind by double digits early in the second half of a road matchup against St. Scholastica, but SMU (9-5 overall, 5-4 conference) rallied back for a 58-57 victory over the Saints (3-11, 2-7).

Before Saint Mary’s fell behind by double digits, the Cardinals took a 10-0 lead in the first four minutes of the game. St. Scholastica battled back, taking a 29-23 lead into halftime.

The Saints started the second half with a 7-2 run to bring its lead up to 36-25 at 17:40.

SMU slowly but surely battled back into the game, taking a 49-47 lead at 7:09 on a 3-pointer by junior guard Owen Ziegler for the team’s first lead since the early minutes.

Both teams swapped the lead over the next few minutes until Cardinals sophomore guard Cameron Mallory hit one-of-two free throws at 1:18 for a 58-57 lead that would hold for the remainder of the contest.

St. Scholastica junior guard Noah Winesett led all scorers with 19 points, but SMU senior guard Raheem Anthony was not far behind with 18 to lead SMU.

Saint Mary’s had two more players in double figures with sophomore guard Jabari Sawyer at 12 points and Ziegler adding 11.

Winona State 84, Minnesota Duluth 72

The Warriors (10-7, 5-7) started strong and held firm in an upset win over a Bulldogs (13-5, 9-3) team that received votes in last week’s Division II coaches poll.

WSU steadily increased its lead throughout the first half, taking a 43-29 lead into halftime. The Bulldogs outscored the Warriors 43-41 in the second half, but it was not enough to make a comeback.

Warriors sophomore guard Connor Dillon led all scorers with a career-high 30 points, topping his career-best of 27 from last month against Concordia-St. Paul.

Sophomore forward Connor Drew had a strong day for WSU as well, scoring 20 points.

Duluth was led by a 26-point day from senior guard Drew Blair.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Saint Mary’s 74, St. Scholastica 55

The Cardinals (4-9, 3-7) dominated three quarters in a 19-point win over the Saints (0-12, 0-10) to snap a three-game losing streak.

St. Scholastica opened the game with a 14-13 lead in the first quarter, but SMU jumped ahead with a 19-12 margin in the second quarter for a 32-26 halftime lead. The Cardinals added on with a 42-29 advantage in the second half to continue pulling away.

SMU senior guard Brooklyn Paulson led all scorers with 16 points, adding 10 rebounds for a double-double.

Sophomore guard Izzy Goettelman, a Winona grad, was next with 14 points. Junior forward Katelyn Cruze added 12 and senior guard Ashley Streveler scored 11 to round out the Cardinals’ double-digit scorers.

Minnesota Duluth 66, Winona State 40

The Warriors (9-9, 3-9) struggled offensively in a road loss against a tough Bulldogs (15-2, 12-0) squad.

WSU scored single digits in two quarters, with three points in the second and eight points in the third.

Junior forward Alex Dornfeld led the Warriors with eight points, while Duluth senior forward Brooke Olson led all scorers with 14 points.

HIGH SCHOOL

WRESTLING

P-E-M Invitational

Winona/Cotter, Lewiston-Altura/Rushford-Peterson and C-FC were all in action in Plainview, and three local athletes won their respective brackets.

Winona had two of those champions.

Senior Logan Henningson won the title in the 138-pound weight class, defeating junior Braxton Simon of Maple River/USC in the final with a 10-0 major decision.

Fellow Winhawks senior Peyton Hoff won the 170-pound championship with a 10-6 decision over P-E-M sophomore Alex Hinrichs in the final.

C-FC freshman Noah Henderson won the title in the 106-pound bracket, beating a fellow local wrestler in the final, pinning LARP eighth grader Christian Zibrowski at 0:45.

LARP had one more top-three placer in the meet, with junior Jordan Zibrowski winning his final match of the day with a pin at 3:08 over Wabasha-Kellogg junior Robert Cushman to place third.