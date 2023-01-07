Local sports roundup: SMU men's hoops snaps 15-year losing streak

Saint Mary’s men’s basketball team snapped a 15-year losing streak Saturday in Winona, upsetting perennial MIAC powerhouse St. John’s 69-57 for the Cardinals’ first win after 29 consecutive defeats in the series.

SMU’s most recent win against the Johnnies came in a 63-60 victory on Jan. 22, 2007.

The Cardinals (7-5 overall, 3-4 conference) were red hot at the start, building a 21-9 lead by the 9-minute, 43-second mark.

St. John’s (8-4, 5-2) took over for the rest of the first half, shutting out SMU and taking a 30-21 lead into halftime.

Saint Mary’s chipped away at the deficit early in the second, eventually taking a 50-49 lead at 8:48 and never trailing again as the Cardinals stretched the deficit to double digits by the end of the game.

SMU senior Raheem Anthony scored a game-high 32 points, adding 10 rebounds for his third double-double in the last four games.

Sophomore Cameron Mallory came off the bench to add 12 points for the Cardinals.

The Johnnies were led by senior Carson Schoeller, who had 16 points and 11 rebounds in a double-double.

Bemidji State 65, Winona State 61

The Warriors (9-6, 4-6) lost at home to a comeback by the Beavers (10-6, 5-5).

WSU built up a 29-27 lead by halftime, but BSU outscored the Warriors 38-32 in the second half to claim the four-point victory.

Bemidji senior Mohamed Kone led all scorers with 21 points.

Sophomore Connor Dillon led all scorers with 19 points, with fellow sophomore Declan Dillon also hitting double figures with 13 points.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Winona State 76, Bemidji State 63

The Warriors (9-7, 3-7) snapped a four-game losing streak at home, beating the Beavers (4-10, 1-9).

BSU held an 18-15 lead after the first quarter, and outscored WSU 21-19 in the fourth quarter as well, but Winona State had a 21-11 advantage in the second and 21-13 in the third quarter to cruise to victory.

The Warriors had two players record double-doubles, but neither were the game’s leading scorer; it was Winona State senior Lauren Fech that led the way with 25 points. Junior Alex Dornfeld had 15 points and 10 rebounds, while junior Ava Sergio scored 13 points with 12 rebounds in the team’s two double-doubles.

Sophomore Sam Pogatchnik led the Beavers with 18 points.

Saint Benedict 65, Saint Mary’s 58

The Cardinals (3-8, 2-6) lost by single digits to one of the three teams tied atop the MIAC standings, the Bennies (9-2, 6-2).

CSB started strong with a 20-10 lead at the end of the first quarter, adding to the deficit in the second quarter for a 36-21 lead at halftime.

SMU fought back into the game with a 24-11 margin in the third quarter to make it a 48-46 Bennies lead with one quarter to go. Saint Benedict righted the ship in the fourth, outscoring the Cardinals 18-13 to seal the win.

CSB junior Carla Meyer led all scorers with 19 points, with junior Katelyn Cruze leading the Cardinals with 14.

Saint Mary’s sophomore Izzy Goettelman, a Winona grad, was second on the team with 13 points. Freshman Megan Morgan, a Cotter alumnus, played seven minutes and picked up an assist as a Bennies reserve.

WOMEN’S HOCKEY

Saint Mary’s 2, UW-Stevens Point 1 (OT)

Sophomore Sidney Polzin did not need long in overtime to hand the Cardinals their third win in a row, scoring the game-winning goal 33 seconds into the extra period.

SMU (4-9) scored quickly once before, as sophomore Allie Urlaub scored 12 seconds into the second period for a 1-0 lead. UWSP (7-6-1) tied the score 1-1 on a shorthanded goal from Maike Zipp at 9:58 in the third period, sending the game to its eventual overtime conclusion.

Junior Kennedy Kraus and sophomore Kas Kingston each had assists for the Cardinals, and senior goaltender Jordan Keeley had 12 saves in the win.

MEN’S HOCKEY

UW-Eau Claire 4, Saint Mary’s 1

The Cardinals (7-7-1) dropped a cross-state road matchup to snap a six-game winning streak, losing by three goals against the Blugolds (9-5).

SMU struck first when Thomas Magnavite scored three minutes into the first period, but UWEC scored once late in the second period to tie it and pulled away with a three-goal third period.

HIGH SCHOOL

BOYS HOCKEY

Winona 6, Red Wing 6

The Winhawks (2-5-2, 0-3-2) played to a draw against the Big 9 Conference rival Wingers.