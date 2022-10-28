Local sports roundup: Trojans advance in volleyball tournament

Rushford-Peterson advanced in the MSHSL Section 1A tournament Thursday, as the eight-seed Trojans capitalized on home court advantage in a 3-0 sweep of nine-seed Randolph.

First up was a narrow win, with R-P coming out on top 25-23 in set one. The second set was similarly close, this time a 25-22 Trojans win.

In the third set, R-P had a bit more breathing room with a 25-17 victory to advance.

The Trojans will travel to Rochester’s Mayo Civic Center on Monday for a 6 p.m. quarterfinal match against the bracket’s top-seed Bethlehem Academy.

Section 1AA

(1) Zumbrota-Mazeppa 3, (16) Lewiston-Altura 0

The Cardinals’ season came to a close on the road, falling to the one-seed Cougars in a 25-7, 25-13, 25-14 sweep.

COLLEGE

WOMEN’S SOCCER

Winona State 3, Upper Iowa 1

The Warriors (9-5-4, 7-4-4) qualified for the eight-team NSIC postseason tournament with Thursday’s two-goal home win over the Peacocks in the regular season finale.

WSU got on the board early as freshman Madelynn Drasher scored in the fourth minute off an assist by senior Ellie Wardell for a 1-0 lead.

UIU equalized shortly thereafter, when sophomore Chloe Jarosz scored unassisted in the 11th minute for a 1-1 draw that would hold through halftime.

After assisting on the first goal, Wardell scored a goal of her own unassisted in the 54th minute to put Winona State ahead for good.

Senior Riley Harmon made that lead more comfortable four minutes later when she scored off a corner kick by junior Reanne Weil for a 3-1 score.

The win continues a hot streak for the Warriors to end the season, with a 4-1-1 record over the final six games.

Along with WSU’s victory, a 2-0 St. Cloud State win over Minnesota Duluth, moved Winona State to sixth in the NSIC standings.

The six-seed Warriors will travel to take on three-seed Augustana at 2 p.m. Monday to kick off the postseason gauntlet. The Vikings handed Winona State its only loss in the recent streak, a 2-0 Augie home victory on Oct. 23.