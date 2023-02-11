A total of 10 local wrestlers advanced in the WIAA postseason on Saturday, with two G-E-T/Melrose-Mindoro grapplers winning their brackets to lead the way in a strong performance during the regional tournament round.

Junior Jackson Blaken had a hard-fought road to the 132-pound title in the Titans’ trip to the Division 2 Regional at Richland Center, winning by a 10-9 decision over Viroqua senior Ethan Dobbs in the semifinals and a 7-5 win over River Valley sophomore Noah Radtke in the finals.

Senior Ben Peterson won the 170 championship with a 6-2 decision over Prairie du Chien senior Brogan Brewer, following a semifinal pin at 4:53 against Dodgeville senior Mason Winch.

Senior Carson Koss was the Titans’ only runner-up, making the finals in the 138-pound bracket but falling in a 10-5 decision against senior Rhett Koenig of Prairie du Chien.

Another five G-E-T/Mel.-Min. Wrestlers advanced with fourth-place finishes: freshman Colton Koss (106), freshman Layne Fry (126), sophomore Gunnar Johnson (160), sophomore Max Knapmiller (195) and junior Alex Wieczorek (220).

The Titans missed advancing as a team, placing third with the top two moving on. G-E-T/Mel.-Min. scored 214.5 points with Prairie du Chien winning at 274 and Lodi in second at 256.5.

C-FC had two of its three competitors move on from the Division 3 Regional at La Crosse Aquinas.

Freshman Noah Henderson took second in the 106 pound bracket, making the final with a pin at 1:09 against Cashton freshman Parker Mlsna in the semifinals and losing a 4-0 decision against Aquinas freshman Roger Flege in the final. Elder brother Abraham Henderson, a junior, placed third in the 152-pound bracket to advance as well.

GIRLS HOCKEY

Dodge County 9, Winona 0

The season came to a close for the four-seed Winhawks (10-14) in the Section 1A semifinals, losing in a shutout on the road against the top-seeded Wildcats (16-8-2).

Dodge County scored three goals in each period and outshot WSHS by a 52-3 margin over the course of the contest.

Still, it was a successful season for Winona, which ended a 48-game winless streak in the first game of the season and had a record near .500 for the first time in nearly a decade while hosting and winning its first playoff game in nearly a decade as well.

GYMNASTICS

Big 9 Conference meet

Winona/Cotter’s co-op set a season-best team score of 141.75 but still took third in the standings of the powerhouse Big 9 Conference championship meet.

Owatonna claimed the title with a score of 146.8, beating out Mankato West’s 142.15.

Winhawks sophomore Savannah Gabel was the conference’s runner-up in the all-around scoring at 35.6, behind champion Kaitlyn Cobban of Owatonna’s 37.125. Sophomore Nevaeh Mitchell also finished near the top of the all-around leaderboard, scoring 35.35 in fifth place.

Senior Natalya Franz picked up Winona’s only event win of the meet, taking first in the bars with a score of 9.375, well ahead of Cobban’s score of 9.1. Franz also had Winona’s best finishes in the vault and the floor, taking third in the vault at 9.375 and sixth in the floor at 9.275.

Gabel had the Winhawks’ top score in the beam with 8.85 points in eighth place.

BOYS HOCKEY

Winona 6, Faribault 1

The Winhawks (8-11-2, 3-8-2) won for the fifth time in their past seven games, picking up a home victory over the Big 9 Conference rival Falcons (11-11, 7-7).

Senior Aiden Kronebusch got things started at 2:19 in the first period and the Winhawks never trailed from there.

Junior Teis Larsen scored a pair of short-handed goals in the remainder of the first period for a 3-0 lead at the first intermission.

Larsen added an assist early in the second period on a goal by sophomore Aven Prodzinski and Kronebusch scored his second of the day late in the second for a 5-0 lead.

Faribault scored its lone goal at 4:08 in the third period, but sophomore Patrick Curtin responded with an even strength score at 11:10 to finish off the scoring.

Winona junior goaltender Michael Dubek stopped 28 shots in the victory.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Rushford-Peterson 53, Spring Grove 27

The Trojans (15-9) picked up their fourth win in a row by a sizable margin on the road over a nonconference opponent, the Lions (10-13).

BOYS BASKETBALL

Spring Grove 56, Rushford-Peterson 45

The Trojans (11-10) dropped a road nonconference matchup with the Lions (20-1), who are ranked ninth in the most recent Minnesota Basketball News ranking.

COLLEGE

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Winona State 72, Southwest Minnesota State 68 (OT)

The Warriors (14-11, 9-11) got off to a slow start, but junior wing James Kelley sparked a second-half surge that led to a comeback win in overtime on the road over the Mustangs (15-10, 11-9).

WSU was behind 36-23 at the break, but outscored SMSU 38-25 in the second half as Kelley scored all 16 of his points after halftime. Winona State finished off the victory with an 11-7 margin in overtime.

Sophomore guard Connor Dillon led WSU with 18 points, joined in double digits by sophomore forward Connor Drew’s 15-point night.

Sophomore guard Dunwa Omot led the Mustangs with 19 points, while junior center Jake Phipps recorded a 15-point, 10-rebound double-double.

Saint John’s 90, Saint Mary’s 58

The Cardinals (14-9, 10-8) had a three-game winning streak snapped on the road against the Johnnies (14-9, 11-7).

SJU only led 38-30 at halftime, but a 52-28 difference in the second half led to a rout.

Senior guard Raheem Anthony led the Cardinals with 17 points.

The Johnnies had five players reach double figures, with junior wing Ryan Thissen leading all scorers with 20 points.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Saint Benedict 52, Saint Mary’s 41

The Cardinals (8-15, 7-13) started out hot, but the Bennies (16-7, 13-7) gained control and pulled away in the double-digit victory in St. Joseph.

SMU built up a 17-5 lead by the end of the first quarter, but CSB chipped away with a 17-11 score in the second quarter for a 28-22 Cardinals lead at halftime.

The Bennies outscored SMU 18-6 in the third quarter to jump into the lead and did not look back from there.

CSB freshman Megan Morgan, a Cotter grad, led the team with 14 points off the bench to defeat the squad from her hometown.

Senior guard Ashley Streveler led SMU with 14 points, and senior guard Brooklyn Paulson scored five points and grabbed 10 rebounds as she recorded her 105th consecutive start, the most in Saint Mary’s history.

Southwest Minnesota State 73, Winona State 64

The Warriors (10-16, 4-16) lost their fifth game in a row, falling on the road against the Mustangs (16-9, 13-7).

Both teams were even at 13-13 after the first quarter, but SMSU outscored WSU 19-9 in the second quarter and led the rest of the way.

Senior guard Lauren Fech led Winona State with 18 points and junior forward Alex Dornfeld scored 16 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for a double-double.

SMSU sophomore guard Bri Stoltzman led all scorers with 24 points.