Winona State’s baseball team defeated University of Mary by a 6-3 score Saturday to win the weekend series in Winona after the NSIC foes split a doubleheader Friday.

The Marauders (13-17 overall, 6-9 conference) struck first, scoring three runs in the top of the second inning.

The Warriors (15-18, 11-7) responded in the bottom of the fourth, scoring one run on a sacrifice fly by senior left fielder Nick Herbst, driving in senior right fielder Steele Beatty.

Senior catcher Derek Baumgartner drove in two runs in both the fifth and sixth innings, with a double that scored sophomore center fielder Mason Trocke and sophomore second baseman Kyle Yu in the fifth and a single that sent home Trocke and sophomore third baseman Ryland Wall.

WSU added to the lead with one run in the seventh as senior designated hitter Carter Brinkman singled home sophomore shortstop Joshua Hawksford.

None of the Warriors’ four pitchers allowed an earned run, though freshman starter Pierce Gritzmaker allowed three unearned runs with three hits and three walks in four innings of work with one strikeout. Senior Kyle Gendron earned a win in relief, tossing three innings with two hits allowed and five strikeouts. Sophomore Chandler Schmidt held the lead with one inning with one walk, and senior Davis Zeutzius picked up a save with two hits allowed in one inning pitched.

Winona State has won four of the past five games after sweeping Bemidji State last Wednesday.

St. Olaf 1, Saint Mary’s 0

St. Olaf 9, Saint Mary’s 8

The Cardinals (6-12, 2-4) dropped a pair at home against the Oles (6-7, 2-0).

First up was a low-scoring affair, with a sixth-inning run by St. Olaf as the difference.

SMU junior Addison Hochevar pitched a great game with one unearned run allowed on five hits and one walk with 10 strikeouts.

However, St. Olaf starter Sam Lavin was even better as he did not allow a hiit or a walk in six innings, with 10 strikeouts, though reliever Brock Brumley allowed SMU junior Cameron Weber to pick up a hit in the seventh.

The second game was a much higher-scoring one.

Both teams were tied 3-3 through five innings, but the Cardinals surged ahead with three runs in the seventh inning.

St. Olaf battled back to take a one-run lead with five runs in the eighth, then SMU tied it in the top of the ninth with a double by sophomore first baseman Mason Coyle that scored senior catcher Trevon VanEgtern.

The Oles completed a walk-off win with a run in the bottom of the ninth.

SOFTBALL

Winona State 4, Minnesota Crookston 1

Winona State 2, Minnesota Crookston 1

The Warriors (26-9, 9-1) swept a home doubleheader against the Golden Eagles (13-20, 1-7) thanks to a pair of strong pitching performances.

WSU junior first baseman Carly Engelhardt started the scoring in the bottom of the first inning with a solo home run, and Crookston responded with a run in the top of the second to tie the score.

The Warriors jumped back into the lead with two runs in the bottom of the second as freshman shortstop Savannah Serdynski singled to score freshman center fielder Ashlee Chantos and senior designated player Cammi Riemer.

Winona State added an insurance run in the sixth when sophomore pinch hitter Zoe May singled to score junior second baseman Teaghen Amwoza.

Abbie Hlas pitched all seven innings in the win, allowing one unearned run on five hits and two walks with three strikeouts.

Crookston struck first in game two, scoring one run in the top of the third, but WSU tied it up in the bottom of the frame with a sac fly by Engelhardt that scored junior left fielder Macy Brodin.

The score stayed tied until the bottom of the seventh when Serdynski doubled to score sophomore first baseman Logan Anderson for a walk-off win.

Sophomore Abby Smith allowed just one run in a complete game, with five hits, four walks and four strikeouts.

With the sweep, the Warriors have a six-game winning streak, with victories in 10 of their last 11 games.

Carleton 9, Saint Mary’s 7

Saint Mary’s 2, Carleton 0

The Cardinals (9-11, 3-3) split a doubleheader against the Knights (10-8, 1-1) at the Dundas Dome.

Carleton scored one run in the bottom of the first, but the Cardinals took a commanding lead with six runs in the top of the third, with freshman third baseman Ali French, a Cotter grad, scoring in the rally.

The Knights scored once in the bottom of the third, added two more in the bottom of the fourth to make it 6-4.

SMU scored an insurance run in the top of the fifth, but Carleton took the lead with a 5-run rally in the bottom of the fifth to seal the win.

The second game went better for the Cardinals, as sophomore Izzy Griffin pitched a complete game shutout.

Saint Mary’s scored its first run of the game in the fifth when freshman shortstop Abbie Stigler hit a solo home run. Stigler also scored the Cardinals’ second run, reaching home on an error in the seventh.