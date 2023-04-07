Winona State’s softball team swept a home NSIC doubleheader against Bemidji State with a pair of very different wins.

The Warriors (24-9 overall, 7-1 conference) won a pitcher’s duel 2-1 in the first, but routed the Beavers (12-14, 1-3) 10-2 in the second game.

Neither team got on the board in the first three innings of the first game, but senior catcher Cammi Riemer helped the Warriors strike first with a single to score senior third baseman Libby Neveau.

The Beavers tied the score 1-1 in the top of the sixth, but Riemer struck again with a solo home run in the bottom of the sixth to clinch the victory and finish off a 3-for-3 game for the senior.

Junior pitcher Abbie Hlas had a strong outing in the pitcher’s duel, allowing five hits with two walks and just one earned run with four strikeouts in seven innings.

Winona State struck hard and fast in the second game, scoring six runs in the second inning.

Junior infielder Teaghen Amwoza started things off with a solo home run, then Hlas, Meveau and junior first baseman Carly Engelhardt each picked up RBI singles, and Riemer finished off the inning by drawing a bases-loaded walk.

Bemidji State scored twice in the third inning, but could never catch the Warriors.

Engelhardt hit a three-run home run in the fifth and freshman center fielder Savannah Serdynski singled with a bunt to score sophomore pinch hitter Corinna Loshek in the sixth.

Sophomore Abby Smith started the game in the circle, throwing 2 and ⅓ innings with two earned runs on seven hits with two strikeouts. Freshman Skyler Calmes finished the game in relief with 3 and ⅔ scoreless innings, with one walk, one hit and one strikeout to earn a save.

St. Catherine 11, Saint Mary’s 2

Saint Mary’s 7, St. Catherine 2

The Cardinals (8-10, 2-2) split a home doubleheader against the MIAC foe Wildcats (9-11, 3-1), losing the first but bouncing back in the second.

The Wildcats started the first game with a pair of big innings, scoring four runs in the first and three in the second.

SMU scored one in the bottom of the second as sophomore pinch runner Michelle Smith scored on a fielder's choice by freshman first baseman Zoe Fink. The Cardinals cut it to 7-2 in the third with a solo home run by junior center fielder Riley Hall, but the team would not score again the rest of the way.

St. Kate’s added two more runs in both the sixth and seventh innings to finish off the win.

It was a tough afternoon for the Saint Mary’s pitching staff, with seven earned runs allowed in four innings by junior starter Sarah Kraus, with one strikeout and seven hits. Senior Cassie Sutor allowed two runs, but no earned runs, with one walk and a hit in two innings of relief and senior Amy Gappa, a G-E-T grad, allowed two earned runs with two walks and two hits in one inning.

In the second game, it was the Cardinals offense that exploded early with six runs scored in the first inning.

Sophomore designated hitter Heather Nordlund hit an RBI single, freshman catcher Peyton Berg and sophomore second baseman Allison Ciero each hit RBI doubles, and Ciero came around to score on a wild pitch to finish off the frame.

St. Kate’s responded with two runs in the top of the second, but that would be all the Wildcats would muster in the contest.

Nordlund would tack on an insurance run in the sixth, singling home freshman pinch runner Grace Olmstead.

Freshman pitcher Naleya Bork had a strong performance, allowing two earned runs on five hits and one walk with four strikeouts in seven innings.

BASEBALL

Winona State 5, UMary 4

UMary 15, Winona State 3

The Warriors (14-18, 10-7) split a home doubleheader against the Marauders (13-17, 6-9), winning the first but falling in the second.

A late comeback fueled a WSU walk-off victory in game one.

Each team picked up a run in the first inning, with Winona State’s coming on a groundout by senior Cooper Kapanke that scored sophomore center fielder Mason Trocke.

UMary jumped ahead 4-1 with a solo home run in the third and a two-run home run in the fourth, but WSU cut into the deficit a bit with a single by senior freight fielder Steele Beatty that scored senior designated hitter Derek Baumgartner.

Trailing by two runs heading into the bottom of the seventh inning, the Warriors offense exploded for three. Senior left fielder Nick Herbst started things off with a two-run home run with no outs to tie it. Down to their final out, Beatty singled to score Trocke to finish off the 5-4 victory.

Senior pitcher Justin Firpo pitched most of the game for the Warriors, with four total runs but only two earned runs with two walks, six hits and three strikeouts in 6 and ⅔ innings of work. Freshman Cole Stanchina finished the game off with ⅔ innings without a hit, walk or strikeout, earning the win.

UMary scored early and often in game two, with two runs in the first, two more in the second and one in the third for a 5-0 lead that would hold throughout.

WSU scored two runs in the second on a single by Beatty that plated Baumgartner and Trocke. The Warriors’ other run came in the sixth on a solo home run by junior Austin Beyer.

The Marauders added two more in the fifth, then one in the sixth, followed by another two in the seventh. They blew the game open with five runs in the top of the eighth.

Saint John’s 6, Saint Mary’s 0

Saint John’s 10, Saint Mary’s 3

The Cardinals (6-10, 2-2) were on the wrong end of a doubleheader sweep, falling twice on the road against the Johnnies (11-8, 2-0).

In the first game, St. John’s did most of the damage in the second inning as senior Matt Harold hit a grand slam for a 4-0 lead. SJU added one run in the fifth and another in the sixth to finish off the scoring.

Junior Andrew Fischer threw a complete game for the Cardinals, allowing five earned runs in six innings with three strikeouts, one walk and 14 hits.

SMU struck first in the second game with one run in the first inning as senior designated hitter Trevon VanEgtern singled home senior center fielder Brandon Merfeld.

SJU responded with a run in the bottom of the first, then neither team scored in the next two innings until the Johnnies broke the game open with a seven-run fifth.

The Cardinals added two runs in the sixth on a solo home run by sophomore first baseman Mason Coyle and a Merfeld single that scored sophomore catcher Will Boeckman, but it was too little too late.

Junior pitcher T.J. Bergland picked up the loss, allowing eight earned runs in 4 and ⅔ innings with one walk, nine hits and two strikeouts. Freshmen Andrew Milner and Alex Amin each allowed one earned run in relief, with the former throwing one and ⅓ innings and the latter tossing two full frames.