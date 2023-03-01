Winona's girls basketball team could not keep its late-season surge alive in the playoffs Wednesday night.

The fifth-seeded Winhawks (13-14) lost 73-62 on the road against four-seed Byron (15-12) in the opening round of the MSHSL Section 1AAA tournament.

Winona headed into the playoffs on a six-game winning streak that included upsets of Austin and Rochester Century, bringing the team just under .500 in a stronger season for the program after a handful of down years.

COLLEGE

Pair of Saint Mary's women earn all-conference honors

For the second season in a row, both Brooklyn Paulson and Izzy Goettelman earned all-MIAC honors when the conference released its 2022-23 awards Wednesday.

The senior Paulson earned all-conference for the fourth time in her career after making all conference last year and honorable mention in 2019 and 2020. She was the Cardinals' leading scorer, and ranked third in the MIAC with 16.5 points per game.

The sophomore Goettelman, a Winona Senior High graduate, was named honorable mention for the second time in her two-year collegiate career.