Cotter’s softball team stayed unbeaten Tuesday, beating Wabasha-Kellogg 5-2 in a road Three Rivers Conference matchup.

The Ramblers (3-0 overall, 3-0 conference) tallied nine hits, with sophomore Katelyn Ubl and freshmen Savy Repinski and Emilia Krage leading the way with two hits apiece against the Falcons (2-4, 1-3).

Junior Madison Hazelton was the winning pitcher, striking out 12 and allowing three hits.

Winona 14, Rochester Century 1

The Winhawks (5-0, 4-0) also stayed perfect, defeating the Panthers (1-4, 1-4) by 13 runs.

It was Century that took a lead, scoring in the first inning, but WSHS scored four in the third and five in the fourth to gain control, ending the game with five more in the seventh.

Senior pitcher Makayla Steffes struck out 11 to earn the win, allowing three hits and zero earned runs. The first-inning run by the Panthers was the first allowed by the Winhawks this season, though Winona has not allowed an earned run yet and has outscored the opposition 48-1 so far.

Steffes helped her cause offensively, going 2-for-5 with two RBI and the Winhawks’ first home run of the season, as well as her first homer since 2021.

Senior Macy McNally and juniors Olivia Poulin and Avery Engbrecht each had two-RBI games, but it was junior MacKenzi Simmons that led the way with four RBI.

McNally and senior Ava Hamsund each totalled three runs scored.

BASEBALL

Three Rivers Conference

A trio of TRC all lost on the road, with Cotter falling 3-2 to Wabasha-Kellogg and Lewiston-Altura losing 15-2 to P-E-M in conference play and Rushford-Peterson dropping a 4-3 nonconference matchup against Lyle-Pacelli.

TRACK AND FIELD

Rochester John Marshall Triangular

Winona took on Northfield and John Marshall in a Big Nine Conference triangular meet, and though complete results were not available Tuesday night, the Winhawks did well with nine individual event winners and four relay champs.

A quartet of WSHS sophomores won events for the girls squad, with Anna Gilmer (400-meter dash, 1-minute, 7.45-seconds), Adrianna Brenengen (200-meter dash, 26.52), Alexis Urbick (100-meter hurdles, 17.76) and Chloe Fratzke (high jump, 5-feet) all taking first.

The Winhawks girls also won both throwing events with senior Arianna Berlin-Burns winning the shot put with a throw of 36-feet, 5-inches and junior Shay Berlin-Burns winning the discus with a throw of 120-feet, 5-inches after taking second in the shot behind her sister.

It was a trio of seniors that won for the boys with Brayden Draheim in the 300-meter hurdles (42.31), Jared Loos in the 800-meter run (2:12.10) and Wesley Wollan in the discus (130-feet, 7-inches).

Winona’s girls took first in a trio of relays with the 4x100 (53.18), 4x200 (1:59.07) and 4x800 (10:37.90) teams all taking first. The Winhawk boys won the 4x400 relay with a time of 3:40.67.

COLLEGE

SOFTBALL

Winona State 11, Wayne State 4

Winona State 10, Wayne State 5

The Warriors (30-11, 13-3) had an eight-game winning streak snapped with a pair of losses against Minnesota-Duluth on Friday, but got back on the winning track Tuesday with a pair of NSIC wins in a road doubleheader against the Wildcats (10-32, 5-14).

It was a back-and-forth affair early in the first game.

Wayne State jumped ahead with one run in the top of the first, but Winona State scored two in the bottom of the frame for a 2-1 lead. Junior second baseman Teaghen Amwoza hit a sacrifice fly that scored junior first baseman Carly Engelhardt for the first run, and senior designated hitter Cammi Riemer singled home senior right fielder Marrisa Mullen for the second.

WSC jumped back into the lead with three runs in the top of the first and held a 4-2 edge for the next few innings until WSU scored seven runs in the fifth and two in the second to cruise to victory.

Much of the Warriors’ late-inning damage came on extra-base hits as junior shortstop Abbie Hlas hit a two RBI home run and a three RBI triple, senior third baseman Libby Neveau hit a solo homer and sophomore catcher Logan Anderson doubled to score one.

Sophomore Abby Smith earned the win in the pitching circle, throwing seven innings with four earned runs, striking out six and allowing eight hits and two walks.

In the second game, Winona State jumped ahead early and did not look back.

The Warriors scored five runs in the first inning on a pair of home runs, with a three-run shot by Neveau and a two-run blast by Riemer.

Wayne State scored three runs in the third to cut it to 5-3, but WSU added four runs in the fourth on RBI hits by Hlas, Engelhardt and Amwoza to pull away for good.

Hlas earned the win with 4 and ⅔ innings, allowing two earned runs on three hits and three walks with three strikeouts, and freshman Skyler Calmes finished off the game with 2 and ⅓ innings, allowing two earned runs and three total runs on five hits and two walks without a strikeout.

BASEBALL

Wayne State 9, Winona State 1

Winona State 6, Wayne State 5

The Warriors (19-20, 15-9) split a road doubleheader with a lopsided loss followed by a close win over the Wildcats (18-18, 12-10).

In game one, it was a low-scoring game much of the way with two Wayne State runs in the second inning and a third-inning solo home run from Winona State senior catcher Dane Weiland leading to a 2-1 score that held through the sixth inning.

WSC scored seven runs in the top of the seventh, though, and pulled away for the win.

Freshman Peyton Lee picked up the loss for the Warriors, with 6 and ⅓ innings pitched and eight earned runs on 10 hits and one walk with seven strikeouts.

Wayne State scored two runs in the top of the first inning of game two, but WSU responded with two runs of their own, scoring on a fielder’s choice and an error for a 2-2 tie.

Winona State took the lead in the second, scoring on another fielder’s choice for a 3-2 score, then added a few insurance runs in the fourth for a 6-2 edge. Senior first baseman Cooper Kapanke doubled to send home sophomore center fielder Mason Trocke, then sophomore third baseman Ryland Wall singled home Kapanke and senior right fielder Steele Beatty.

The Wildcats had another strong seventh inning, this time scoring three runs, but it was not enough for a comeback in the nine-inning contest and the Warriors held on.

Of the five runs allowed by Winona State, none of them were scored as earned runs.

Freshman Pierce Gritzmaker started the game, throwing one inning with two runs on two hits. Junior Peter Tveite did much of the work on the mound, throwing six innings and picking up the win, allowing three runs on eight hits and two walks with three strikeouts. Senior Davis Zeutzius earned a save with two innings of scoreless ball, not allowing a hit or walk with one strikeout.