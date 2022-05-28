Local sports roundup: Winona and R-P baseball advance in playoffs

Both the Winona and Rushford-Peterson baseball teams stayed alive in their respective section tournaments on Saturday.

The third-seeded Winhawks picked up a 5-0 win at home against six-seed Faribault in the MSHSL Section 1AAA tournament bracket.

That victory earned WSHS a road matchup on Tuesday against two-seed Red Wing. The Winhawks and Wingers split their regular season series.

The fifth-seeded Trojans got off to a rocky start, losing a 4-3 extra-innings matchup against four-seed Kenyon-Wanamingo in the MSHSL Section 1A tournament in Austin.

That sent R-P to the elimination bracket, where the Trojans picked up a 7-3 victory over nine-seed Fillmore Central/Lanesboro.

Rushford-Peterson’s next game will come on Monday night in Austin, taking on the loser of a matchup between six-seed United South Central and two-seed Lyle-Pacelli earlier that afternoon.

COLLEGE

WOMEN’S TRACK AND FIELD

Division 2 National Championship

A quintet of Winona State athletes competed in this weekend’s NCAA Division 2 Outdoor National Championships in Allendale, Mich. with one relay team and three individual competitors hitting the track.

Overall, the Warriors finished with 18 points in a three-way tie for 13th place. West Texas A&M won the women’s national title with 77 points, beating out the host Grand Valley State team’s score of 64. WSU’s NSIC rival Minnesota State-Mankato took third with 57 points.

Junior Shereen Vallabouy had the best performance of the Winona State group, winning a national championship in Saturday’s 400-meter dash finals. Vallabouy finished at 52.68-seconds, nearly one second ahead of second-place sophomore Ayana Fields of Cal Poly Pomona at 53.44. The WSU junior also had the meet’s top time in Thursday’s preliminary race to make the cut for the nine-runner finals.

Vallabouy earned 10 points for Winona State’s team score with the win.

Sophomore Lindsay Cunningham had another solid performance for the Warriors, placing fourth out of 24 in the 5000-meter run and earning five points for the team. Cunningham’s time of 16:16.10 was just ahead of Lee (Tenn.) junior Celine Ritter’s 16:17.33 and behind Adams State senior Roisin Flanagan’s 16:11.43. Adams State sophomore Brianna Robles won the event at 16:07.84.

WSU sophomore Kaylee Beyer finished in the middle of the pack in the finals of the 1500-meter run, placing sixth out of 12 with a time of 4:22.26 to earn three points. CSU-Pueblo’s Yasmine Hernandez won the event at 4:15.72.

The Warriors missed the finals cut in two events. Senior Brooklyn Schyvinck placed 17th out of 18 in the 400-meter hurdles preliminaries with a time of 1:02.48 on Thursday. Schyvinck, Vallabouy, senior Kendall Zeman and senior Maddy Pietz teamed up for the 4x400 relay preliminaries on Friday, placing 12th out of 14 with a time of 3:47.99.

Division 3 National Championship

Saint Mary’s had one competitor at the NCAA Division 3 Outdoor National Championships in Geneva, Ohio this week, as reigning All-American junior Anna Swanson competed in the javelin on Thursday.

Swanson was not able to repeat last season’s championship runner-up performance, though, recording a throw of 35.84 meters in the preliminary round and missing the finals.

