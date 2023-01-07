Local sports roundup: Winona boys basketball keeps rolling

Winona’s boys basketball team continued its strong start in Big 9 conference play Friday night.

The Winhawks (4-2 overall, 3-1 conference) defended their home court in a 66-53 victory over Rochester Century (4-4, 3-2).

It was WSHS’s third win in a row against the Cougars after beating Century twice last winter.

Senior Bryan Cassellius led the way for Winona, scoring 17 points.

A pair of Winhawks nearly had double-doubles as senior Charlie VandeBerg scored 15 points and grabbed nine rebounds and junior Jackson Harvey scored 12 with nine boards.

Junior Isaiah Bell also hit double digits, scoring 10 points.

Whitehall 67, C-FC 46

After their first matchup this season went to overtime, the Pirates (4-2, 1-2) lost by a larger margin against the Norse (6-1, 4-0) in the rematch.

C-FC hung tough in the first half, down 25-22 at the break, but Whitehall seized control after halftime with a 42-24 margin.

Norse senior Devon McCune led all scorers with 22 points, and fellow senior Colton Pank had 15 as well.

C-FC was led by 11 points from senior Andrew Bissen, with sophomores Cameron Lipinski and Porter Ehrat scoring 10 apiece.

Cotter 58, Lewiston-Altura 43

The Ramblers (5-5, 1-2) avenged a three-point loss from earlier this season, defeating the Cardinals (5-4, 2-2) by 15 in a Three Rivers Conference matchup.

P-E-M 56, Rushford-Peterson 30

The Trojans (4-4, 1-2) lost by 26 points on their home court against the TRC foe Bulldogs (4-3, 2-0).

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Cotter 59, Lewiston-Altura 49

The Ramblers (7-3, 4-2) won a cross-county matchup on the road over the Three Rivers Conference foe Cardinals (2-8, 1-6).

The defeat snaps a two-game winning streak from L-A.

A number of players from both teams either earned a double-double or came close to one.

Lewiston-Altura had the two double-double players as sophomore Emily Hanson had 10 points and 16 rebounds, with junior Tiegan Prigge scoring 10 with 10 boards. Junior Natalie Lubinski scored 12 points as well.

Cotter sophomore Clarissa Sauer had the game-high in points with 20, adding nine rebounds as well. Senior Allyssa Williams scored 13 points, and junior Ava Killian had nine points and 11 rebounds.

C-FC 70, Melrose-Mindoro 47

The Pirates (6-6, 4-1) dominated the home Dairyland Conference matchup, beating the Mustangs (5-6, 2-4) by 23 points.

By halftime, C-FC had built up a 40-19 lead and the Pirates took their foot off the gas a bit in the second half, outscoring the Mustangs 30-28.

Pirates junior Alexis Pronschinske led all scorers with 21 points. Junior Emma Mann added 18 points and fellow junior Bella Holzer rounded out the double-digit scoring with 11.

Senior Lilly Radcliffe led Melrose-Mindoro with 18 points.

G-E-T 43, Black River Falls 39

Senior Shayna Kirkey scored a game-high 22 points for the Red Hawks (2-9, 2-2), who snapped a six-game losing streak and evened their Coulee Conference record with a road win.

Kirkey made three 3-pointers in the first half and scored 15 of her points to give G-E-T a 25-22 halftime lead.

The Tigers (0-8, 0-4) were led by senior Emma Blount’s 12 points.

Rochester Century 57, Winona 46

The Winhawks (2-7, 1-5) led 23-18 at halftime, but the Cougars (7-3, 6-1) rallied back in the second half for an 11-point Big 9 Conference win in Rochester.

GYMNASTICS

Owatonna 141.9, Winona 135.45

The Winhawks lost a close road dual meet against the Huskies.

Winona had the second, third and fourth ranked overall individuals with Savannah Gabel with 34.375 points in second, Neveah Mitchell at 33.675 in third and Makenna Schroeder at 32.975 in fourth.

Natalya Franz had the two top event performances for the Winhawks, winning the bars with a score of 9.075 and taking second in the vault at 9.25.

Mitchell had a top-three event performance as well, taking third in the bars at 8.7.

COLLEGE

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Winona State 58, Minnesota Crookston 53

The Warriors (9-5, 4-5) won their third game in a row, pulling off a home comeback over the Golden Eagles (1-14, 0-9).

WSU trailed 25-24 at halftime, but outscored its foe 34-28 in the second half to seal the five-point win.

Winona State sophomore guard Declan Dillon led all scorers with 15 points, with senior guard Luke Martens scoring 14 and sophomore Connor Dillon scoring 11 to round out the team’s double-digit scorers.

Freshman Chandler Meeks led Crookston with 15 points.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Minnesota Crookston 63, Winona State 58

The Warriors (8-7, 2-7) lost their fourth game in a row, falling at home against the Golden Eagles (7-8, 6-3).

Minnesota Crookston held a 22-15 lead at halftime, and even though WSU won the third and fourth quarters by 21-20 and 22-21 margins respectively, it was not enough to pull off a comeback.

Golden Eagles freshman Emma Miller led all scorers with 22 points and senior Bren Fox had a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds.

It was an even scoring night for the Warriors, with senior Lauren Fech and junior Alex Dornfeld each scoring 13 and junior Caitlyn Riley adding 12.

MEN’S HOCKEY

Saint Mary’s 5, Northland 4 (OT)

The Cardinals (7-6-1) continued their hot streak, winning their sixth game in a row with a late comeback and overtime win in a nonconference road contest over the Lumberjacks (1-14-1).

After a scoreless first period, Northland scored three goals in the first 7-minutes, 37-seconds of the second period for a 3-0 lead.

SMU responded with two goals in the remainder of the second.

Sophomore defenseman Laudon Poelinger kicked things off with a power play goal, assisted by senior forward Brady Lindauer and junior defenseman Noah Kiemel.

Junior forward Nikita Sheberov made it 3-2 off assists by senior forward Thomas Magnavite and sophomore forward Nathan Solis.

Northland bumped the lead back up to two goals, 4-2, at 11:17 in the third period, but junior forward Kasyn Kruse scored unassisted at 12:59 for a 4-3 score and freshman forward Colin Tushie scored the tying goal with 1:22 seconds left in regulation, assisted by senior forward Jackson Nauss.

Just over three minutes into overtime, sophomore defenseman Callahan Nauss scored the game winner with freshman forward Jack Campion assisting.