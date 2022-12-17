Local sports roundup: Winona boys hockey snaps losing streak

Winona/Cotter’s boys hockey co-op snapped a four-game losing streak in the fifth game of the season Saturday, playing to a 4-4 draw on the road against Big 9 Conference foe Red Wing.

The Winhawks (0-4-1 overall, 0-2-1 conference) struck first with a goal by Aven Prodzinski at the 4:55 mark in the first period, with Wesylee Kohner and Teis Larsen assisting on the play. Winona added to the lead early in the second, with Aiden Kronebusch scoring a power play goal at 6:25 off assists by Larsen and Maxwell Dalenberg.

The Wingers (1-7-1, 0-2-1) chipped away two minutes later with a goal by Carson Frank to make it 2-1 at 8:53 in the second.

Winona bumped the lead back up to two goals, 3-1, at 1:534 in the third when Kronebusch scored his second goal of the game, this time an even-strength score with an assist by Chase Rumpca.

The Wingers cut it to 3-2 at 6:08 on a goal by Conner Preston, and once again the Winhawks made it a two-goal game, with Kohner scoring on a power play at 8:06, with Larsen picking up his third assist of the game on the play.

Red Wing was able to force the tie with a pair of even-strength goals at 14:04 and 16:52.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Cotter 54, Fillmore Central 45

The Ramblers (5-2, 3-2) picked up their fourth win in a row, hosting the Three Rivers conference foe Falcons (0-5, 0-4).

Cotter led by three points at halftime, 22-19, but outscored Fillmore Central 32-26 in the second half to finish off the win.

A trio of Cotter players were bunched closely at the top of the scoresheet, with Allyssa Williams leading the way with 13 points, Ava Killian scoring 12 points and Clarissa Sauer rounding things out with 11 points.

FC was led by 10 points from Jersey Ristau.

Rushford-Peterson 46, North Fayette (IA) 32

The Trojans (3-4) snapped a three-game losing streak, traveling to Luther College in Decorah, Iowa and winning a cross-state matchup against North Fayette.

Mankato East 63, Winona 51

The Winhawks (1-4, 1-3) dropped a home Big 9 Conference contest against the Cougars (2-3, 2-2).

BOYS BASKETBALL

Rushford-Peterson 44, North Fayette (IA) 33

The Trojans boys (3-2) also won a non-conference cross-state battle against North Fayette on the campus of Luther College.

Mankato East 79, Winona 51

The Winhawks (1-1, 1-1) picked up their first loss of the year on the road against the Cougars (4-0, 2-0).

GIRLS HOCKEY

Red Wing 4, Winona 1

The Winhawks (3-8, 3-4) dropped a conference matchup at home against the Wingers (3-8, 3-4).

Red Wing scored 29 seconds into the game, and never trailed in the contest, adding one more goal at 10:14 in the first period for a 2-0 lead.

Winona’s lone goal of the game came shortly after when Avery Engbrecht scored off an assist by Ayanna King for a 2-1 score at 11:46 in the first.

Neither team scored in the second period, but the Wingers scored twice in the third to seal the game.

COLLEGE

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Wayne State 77, Winona State 68

The Warriors (8-4, 2-4) were in an evenly-matched battle for much of the game, but the Wildcats (8-2, 4-2) pulled away late in the fourth quarter.

In the first two quarters, the two teams swapped leads as Wayne State had a 17-15 advantage in the first but Winona State won the second quarter 17-15 for a 32-32 halftime tie.

That draw continued through the end of the third quarter, with a 13-13 score making it 45-45 with one quarter remaining.

The score was still close with three-and-a-half minutes left, with the Wildcats ahead 60-59, but Wayne State closed the game with a 17-9 run to seal the win.

A pair of Wildcats tied for the game’s scoring lead as senior point guard Lauren Zacharias and junior guard Annie Guentzel had 18 points apiece.

WSU was led by a 17-point performance from junior forward Alex Dornfeld.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Wayne State 81, Winona State 72

The Warriors (6-5, 1-5) lost their third game in a row, falling by nine points on the road against the NSIC rival Wildcats (9-3, 4-2).

Wayne State only had a one point lead at halftime, 28-27, but pulled away with a 53-45 margin in a higher-scoring second half.

Winona State was led by 16 points from junior wing James Kelly, who came off the bench and scored the most points so far in his one-year WSU career, playing at Illinois-Springfield last year and Southwestern Community College for two seasons prior.

Wayne State’s Jordan Janssen was the game’s leading scorer with 20 points, adding 10 rebounds for a double-double.