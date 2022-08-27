Local sports roundup: Winona boys soccer picks up first win

Winona’s boys soccer team picked up its first win of the season Saturday, defeating Mankato East 2-0 in a Big 9 Conference road match.

Junior Diptanshu Roka got the scoring started for Winona (1-0-1) in the ninth minute, sending a corner kick by fellow junior Nyle Abdul-Magis into the back of the net for a 1-0 lead over Mankato East (1-1) that the Winhawks would not relinquish.

Junior Teis Larsen put a shot on net in the 25th minute that was stopped by the Cougars defense, but sophomore Olin Overhaug was there to score with a header on the rebound for a 2-0 score before both teams were scoreless for the remaining 65 minutes.

Junior goalkeeper Max Uribe had a handful of key saves in the shutout effort, totalling 12 stops in the contest.

CROSS COUNTRY

Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau’s cross country team started the season at Onalaska’s Gale Johnson Kickoff at Maple Grove Venues in West Salem, and both the boys and girls Red Hawks squads had Top 10 finishers.

Junior Adrianna Rotering had the highest G-E-T finish of the day, taking third out of 69 runners in the girls race with a time of 22:21, just ahead of Aquinas freshman Alexa Myre’s 22:23 time in fourth and behind second-place Onalaska senior Alli Thomas at 21:22.

Boscobel sophomore Nora Jillson won the meet with a time of 20:28.

Junior A.J. Parker also cracked the Top 10 for G-E-T, placing eighth with a time of 23:18.

Next up was sophomore Delilah Boberg in 13th place at 23:41.

Rounding out the Red Hawks’ scoring was sophomore Anya Wolfe at 26:03 in 41st for 38 points and senior Alexis Walker in 45th at 27:47 for 39 points.

As a team, G-E-T scored 101 for a sixth-place finish out of seven teams. Host Onalaska won the meet with 67 points and Sparta took second with 72 points.

On the boys side, sophomore Oliver Marley had the Red Hawks’ top placement, taking sixth out of 76 at 18:46 ahead of Boscobel junior Gabe Davis’ 18:49 and behind fifth-place Onalaska senior Ryan Topolski’s time of 18:30.

Onalaska claimed the top two spots, with sophomore Manny Putz in first at 15:53 and junior Blake Burnstad in second at 17:09.

Junior Xander Burmeister also made the Top 10 for G-E-T, placing 10th with a time of 19:16.

The Red Hawks score was finished by sophomore Sawyer Smock in 21st place at 20:07, senior Ethan Gagnon in 45th for 39 points with a time of 21:37 and freshman Carter Giemza in 51st for 44 points at 22:04.

Host Onalaska ran away with the team win, scoring 20 points to beat out Wisconsin Dells’ second-place 88. G-E-T took fifth out of seven, scoring 120 points.

GIRLS SOCCER

Mankato East 3, Winona 0

The Winhawks (0-2) dropped their home opener in a three-goal defeat against the Big 9 Conference foe Cougars (2-0).

Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa 3, Saint Charles/Lewiston-Altura 2

The Saints fell to 1-1 on the season with a one-goal non-conference loss at home Saturday.

COLLEGE

VOLLEYBALL

Winona State 3, Drury 2

Winona State 3, Oklahoma Baptist 1

After starting the season with a pair of losses Friday, the Warriors (2-2) bounced back with a pair of wins Saturday in the Concordia-St. Paul tournament.

First up was a back-and-forth morning win over Drury.

WSU convincingly won the first set 25-16, but the Panthers won set two 25-20 and set three 25-23 to take a 2-1 set lead.

The Warriors rebounded, winning set four 25-19 and completing the comeback with a 15-11 fifth-set victory.

Sophomore Ray Joens led the team with 15 kills and junior Taylor Pagel had a strong defensive day with seven blocks. Freshman setter Jaci Winchell notched 45 assists and senior Casey Volkmann had a busy day with 18 digs.

Winona State finished off the tournament with a 3-1 win over the Bison in the evening.

The Warriors won 25-18 in the first set, but Oklahoma Baptist rallied back with a 25-22 win in the second.

WSU regained command with a 25-15 win in set three before the two teams engaged in a marathon fourth set, with the Warriors coming out on top 30-28 to clinch the win.

Senior Madison Larson had a stellar match with 22 kills, and junior Sidney Paulson had a good game too, tallying 13 kills. Volkmann led in digs again, registering 25, and Minchell tallied 47 assists to lead the way.