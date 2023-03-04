Winona/Cotter senior Logan Henningson is still in contention for a 138-pound state title after winning a pair of matches Friday at the MSHSL Class AAA individual state meet in St. Paul.

Henningson’s toughest matchup was in the first round, taking on Rosemount sophomore Ty Saulter, who came into the match with a 34-8 record and a seventh-place ranking in Class AAA’s 138-pound class from Minnesota wrestling website The Guillotine. Henningson, who is ranked fourth, advanced a low-scoring victory, beating Saulter in a 2-0 decision.

Henningson won more decisively in the quarterfinals, beating unranked Anoka freshman Garrett Wittek with a pin at 3:50 to move the WInhawks senior’s record to 44-5 on the season.

In the semifinals Saturday morning, Henningson will face his toughest test, taking on Woodbury junior Alex Braun. Braun is the top-ranked wrestler in the weight class and has an unbeaten 46-0 record this year. Braun handed Henningson one of his only losses of the season in a 24-9 tech fall at 5:30 in the finals of the Eastview Lightning Invite in Apple Valley on Jan 21.

The other Winona/Cotter grappler saw his season come to a close Friday.

Senior Peyton Hoff lost his first matchup in the 170-pound bracket in a 19-8 major decision to Minnetonka junior Marco Christiansen, who is ranked second by The Guillotine. In the consolation bracket, Hoff lost to Hastings senior Ian Pepple in a 17-2 tech fall at 4:23.

SWIM

The Winona/Cotter swim team had one competitor advance to the finals during the first day of the MSHSL Class A state meet in Minneapolis.

Winhawks senior Colin White outperformed his 54.00-second seed time in the 100-yard backstroke preliminaries, finishing at 53.44 seconds in the fourth-best time of the day in the event. Breck Blake senior Jack Schurtz-Ford led the pack at 50.59, with Melrose/Sauk Center senior Adam Wilwerding in second at 51.75 and Mankato East junior Jordan Hogue at 52.39.

The Winona 200-yard medley relay team is the top consolation alternate, with the team of White, sophomore Matthew Bricco, senior Jared Loos and junior Elijah Vieth finishing 17th with a time of 1:42.29.

Loos also competed in the 200-yard individual medley, placing 21st with a time of 2:09.50.

COLLEGE

SOFTBALL

Winona State 3, Cal. Univ. of Penn. 0

Winona State 7, Dominican College 0

The Warriors won a pair of games in Clermont, Fla., lifting head coach Greg Jones to the 900th victory of his career.

In his 23 seasons at the helm, Jones has a 900-304-4 record with a .747 winning percentage, and became the 12th active Division II softball coach to hit the 900-win plateau.

The first of the two victories for Winona State (9-4) came thanks to a stellar outing from junior Abbie Hlas, who threw seven shutout innings with just two hits and one walk.

WSU’s runs came on a single and a pair of errors in the low-scoring victory.

The second victory was a comeback, as the Chargers scored two runs in the top of the first inning, then WSU scored one in the first and one more in the second to tie things up. Dominican scored once again in the top of the third for a 3-2 lead, but Winona State jumped ahead 4-3 in the bottom of the third and led the rest of the way.

Winona State had a trio of home runs in the game, as senior Libby Neveau hit a solo shot and senior Marissa Mullen and senior Cammi Riemer both hit two-run homers.