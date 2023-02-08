After earning a four-seed in the Section 1A bracket, Winona’s girls hockey team hosted its first playoff game in nearly a decade Wednesday, and the wait was worth it for the local fans.

The Winhawks (10-13) toppled five-seed Austin (2-21) by a 4-1 score to advance in the postseason, earning the program’s first playoff win since a 3-0 victory over Faribault in the 2013-14 season.

That victory over Faribault was also the program’s most recent home playoff game overall, losing on the road in the opening round five times in a row with a three-season hiatus.

Winona took the lead midway through the first period with a goal from sophomore forward Kasja Kovala with 6-minutes, 49-seconds left in the first period, assisted by sophomore defender Asta Griggs, and the Winhawks never trailed from there.

A trio of second period goals gave Winona some extra breathing room, with Kovala getting her second goal and adding an assist while Griggs got her first goal. Sophomore defender Kelsi Rose also scored in the period, with junior forward Ana Gomez, junior forward Jordyn Werner and junior defender Patience King-Henke each tallying assists.

Austin’s lone goal came with just under eight minutes remaining in the third period, with senior forward Sarah Wangen scoring unassisted.

With the victory the Winhawks advance to the section semifinals, hitting the road to take on the top-seeded Dodge County Wildcats at 7 p.m. on Saturday.

The two teams met up in Dodge County on Nov. 15, with the Wildcats winning 4-0 in the WInhawks’ second game of this season.

COLLEGE

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Saint Mary’s 75, Augsburg 67

The Cardinals (14-8 overall, 10-7 MIAC) won their third straight game, defending their home court in a win over the Auggies (7-16, 5-13).

Augsburg built up a 38-34 lead by halftime, but the Cardinals dominated the second half with a 41-29 margin to claim a come-from-behind victory.

SMU senior guard Raheem Anthony led all scorers with 26 points, adding 10 rebounds for his tenth double-double of the year. Sophomore guard Breyton Buysman was next up for Saint Mary’s with 13 points and sophomore guard Cameron Mallory came off the bench to add 12.

Senior guard Conner Knoepfle led the Auggies with 12 points.

Senior forward Bradley Winter, a 2019 Winona Senior High grad, tied for second on Augsburg with 10 points, adding an assist and five rebounds in his homecoming matchup.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Saint Mary’s 71, Augsburg 63

The Cardinals (8-14, 7-12) pulled away in the fourth quarter for a comeback win on the road against the Auggies (11-11, 8-11).

Augsburg started strong with a 15-14 lead at the end of the first quarter and a 34-27 halftime advantage.

SMU cut into the deficit with a 16-13 margin in the third quarter to trail 50-43 heading into the final quarter. The Cardinals dominated the fourth, though, outscoring the Auggies 28-16 to clinch the victory.

Saint Mary’s senior guard Brooklyn Paulson led all scorers with 19 points, joined in double digits by senior guard Ashley Streveler (12), junior forward Katelyn Cruze (12) and freshman wing Grace Schaffer (10) in a balanced scoring night.