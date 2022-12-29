Local sports roundup: Winona girls snap streak at WSU tournament

Winona’s girls basketball team closed out its run in Winona State’s Lewiston Auto Holiday classic with a bang by snapping a four-game losing streak.

The Winhawks (2-6) pulled off a 70-64 victory over Kasson-Mantorville (4-4) thanks to a trio of strong scoring performances.

Junior Marin Keller led the way for WSHS, scoring a game-high 23 points. A pair of Winhawks tied for second as eighth grader Alivia Bell and junior MacKenzi Simmons each scored 18 points.

K-M was led by a 16-point night from sophomore Keigan Cummings.

Bangor 64, C-FC 59

The Pirates (5-5) lost to perennial power Bangor (7-2) to drop their second game of the Stratford Holiday Tournament.

WRESTLING

Bi State Classic

Winona, Lewiston-Altura/Rushford-Peterson and G-E-T/Mel. Min. were all in action at the annual Bi State Classic, competing against some of the top contenders of both Minnesota and Wisconsin.

There are six local athletes that are still alive heading into the second day of action, with at least one from each of the three squads.

So far G-E-T has the best spot in the standings, ranking 11th out of 26 teams in Division 2 with 70 points, tied with Cannon Falls/Randolph. LARP is not far behind in 15th in Division 2 with 54 points, while Winona is 25th out of 25 with 28 points.

Winona’s lone representative in Friday’s competition is senior Logan Henningson, who has qualified for the sixth round of the consolation bracket in the 132-pound weight class after losing in the quarterfinals of the championship bracket.

LARP junior Camdyn Anderson has also qualified for the sixth round of the consolation bracket in the 160-pound weight class after losing in the quarterfinals of the championship bracket. Eighth grader Owen Lange (133) and freshman Zach Plank (170) will wrestle in the fifth round of the consolation bracket Friday for the Screaming Eagles as well.

G-E-T will have a pair of wrestlers competing in the fifth round of the consolation bracket in freshman Colton Koss (106) and junior Jackson Blacken (132)

Northern Badger Wrestling Classic

C-FC traveled to River Falls to take part in the Northern Badger tournament, and one of the team’s two wrestlers is still alive after the first day of competition.

Freshman Noah Henderson is in the fourth round of the consolation bracket in the 106-pound weight class, set to take on freshman Landon Obermueller of Glenwood City on Friday.

Henderson won his first match of the day with a pin in just 44 seconds against freshman Zane Pierce of Boyceville, but then was knocked out of the championship bracket in the second round with a 6-2 decision against sophomore Kaleb Lodahl of Caddot.

He won his first matchup of the consolation bracket with a 17-2 technical fall against freshman Caleb Hile Cumberland, then won another consolation match with a 2-0 decision over freshman JJ Adomaitis of Phillips.

Sophomore Abraham Henderson was knocked out in the third round of the consolation bracket at 160 pounds, earning six points for the Pirates in the team standings. He won his first match of the tournament, but lost in the second round before winning one match and losing one match in the consolation bracket for a 2-2 record overall on the day.

COLLEGE

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Penn State Behrend 71, Saint Mary’s 65

The Cardinals (2-6) lost their fourth game in a row and their first game of the Music City Classic at Welch College in Nashville, Tenn., falling to the Lions (8-2) in a close contest.

SMU took a 15-13 lead by the end of the first quarter, and with a 15-15 draw in the second quarter, the Cardinals still led at halftime.

However, PSU Behrend tied the game with a 20-18 margin in the third quarter, then led for nearly the entire fourth quarter after a couple early buckets.

SMU senior guard Brooklyn Paulson led all scorers with 23 points, but the Lions had a pair that scored 22 as Morgan Altavilla and Rachel Majewski each hit the mark.

The Cardinals will be back in action for the second game of the Music City Classic, taking on Massachusetts Institute of Technology.