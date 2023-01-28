Local sports roundup: Winona gymnastics has season-best performance

Winona’s gymnastics team hosted a trio of opponents for an invitational Saturday, and the Winhawks won the meet in style with their highest team score of the season.

Winona scored a 141.3 to surpass second-place Austin’s 136.95 by a sizable margin. Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa was third at 133.35 and Stewartville/Chatfield took fourth at 116.3.

It was the second meet in a row in which WSHS posted a season-best score, following up a 139.175 score in a dual meet against Faribault on Thursday.

The Winhawks had the top two all-around finishers as well, as Savannah Gabel won the meet with a score of 35.8 and Neveah Mitchell was second at 35.05. Austin’s Kiki Rodriguez took third at 35.0.

Natalya Franz had Winona’s lone event win, taking first in the bars with a score of 9.25 as the Winhawks pulled off a top-three sweep with Gabel second at 8.8 and Mitchell third at 8.7.

Franz also took second in the vault (9.0) and third in the floor (9.4). Gabel had Winona’s highest placement in the beam, scoring 9.0 in second.

WRESTLING

Indee Invitational

A pair of local athletes won their bracket as C-FC and G-E-T/Mel. Min. each had a champ in the Indee Invitational in Independence.

C-FC only had three competitors, but all of them finished in the top three.

Noah Henderson had the team’s best performance, winning the 106-pound weight class. Deklen Lambert also did well at 106, placing third. Abraham Henderson placed second in the 152-pound class.

G-E-T’s champ was Ben Peterson, who took first in the 170-pound bracket.

Jayce Stetzer was the runner-up in the 120 pound class, and Gunnar Kremer (120) and Koda Purney (113) both took third.

Swalla Duals

Lewiston-Altura/Rushford-Peterson had a tough time in Kasson-Mantorville, losing four dual matches on the day.

The closest of those matches was a 48-28 loss to Owatonna, followed closely by a 53-30 defeat against Bryon. The Screaming Eagles also lost 62-12 to Caledonia and 72-6 to host Kasson-Mantorville.

Christian Zibrowski had LARP’s only victory over K-M, winning with a pin at 106 pounds. Zibrowski also won with a pin against Byron, winning with a major decision against Owatonna and a decision against Caledonia as the only LARP athlete to go 4-0.

Zach Plank was the only other Screaming Eagle to win in three duals, with a decision against Caledonia, and a pin against Byron and Owatonna in the 170-pound weight class.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Cotter 59, Blooming Prairie 44

The Ramblers (12-4) pulled away in the second half of a road nonconference matchup with the Awesome Blossoms (6-9).

Both teams scored 16 points in the first half, but Cotter broke the tie with a strong performance in the second period, with Clarissa Sauer scoring 22 points after halftime to set the tone.

Sauer was the Ramblers’ leading scorer with 28 total, adding nine rebounds and eight steals. Allyssa Williams also hit double figures with 14 points, with eight assists as well.

The victory was Cotter’s third in a row and sixth in the past seven games.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Blooming Prairie 58, Cotter 53

The Ramblers (6-8) lost their third game in a row, falling by single digits on the road against the Awesome Blossoms (6-10).

BOYS HOCKEY

Winona 8, Fairmont 1

The Winhawks (4-9-2) snapped a three-game losing streak in decisive fashion, winning a road nonconference matchup with the Cardinals (5-12) by seven goals.

Teis Larsen had a stellar day, scoring three goals and adding four assists, including the team’s first two goals of the game in the first six minutes of the contest.

Winona’s other five goals each came from a different scorer; Wesylee Kohner, Easton Kronebusch, Aiden Kronebusch, John Vail and Mason Wadewitz each scored once. Kohner was the only player besides Larsen to register a multi-point game, adding an assist.

Goaltender Damon Norland racked up 23 saves, conceding just one goal in the third period once the Winhawks were already ahead 7-0.

COLLEGE

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Carleton 65, Saint Mary’s 63

The Cardinals (11-7 overall, 7-6 conference) lost to a pair of last-second free throws on the road against the MIAC-leading Knights (16-3, 11-3).

SMU only trailed by one at halftime, but fell behind 58-47 at 7:13. The Cardinals battled back to tie the score 63-63 with a 3-pointer by Cameron Mallory at 1:31.

However, Carleton’s Beck Page hit a pair of three throws with one second remaining to clinch the late victory.

SMU’s Raheem Anthony led all scorers with 23 points, joined in double digits by Breyton Buysman’s 18-point game.

The Knights were led by Luke Harris and Matt Banovetz, who tied with 16 points apiece.

No. 15 MSU-Moorhead 88, Winona State 59

The Warriors (11-10, 6-10) fell at home to the nationally-ranked Dragons (18-4, 13-3).

Moorhead took a 45-32 lead by halftime and continued to add to the lead after that.

MSU’s Gavin Baumgartner led all scorers with 19 points, while WSU was led by Connor Drew’s 14.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Carleton 66, Saint Mary’s 57

The Cardinals (5-13, 4-11) lost by single digits on the road against the Knights (6-11, 5-9).

Carleton scored the first points of the game and never trailed in the wire-to-wire victory.

SMU’s Brooklyn Paulson led all scorers with 19 points, and Winona alum Izzy Goettelman was next up for the Cardinals with 12 points.

Aiana Whitfield led the Knights with 16 points, and Jasmine Choi had a 12-point, 10-rebound double-double.

MSU-Moorhead 66, Winona State 54

The Warriors (10-12, 4-12) dropped a road NSIC matchup against the Dragons (10-10, 7-9).

Despite the defeat, WSU’s Lauren Fech had a strong game with 18 points in the first half and 22 total in the game.

Moorhead was led by a pair of double-doubles as Mariah McKeever had 22 points and 10 rebounds and Peyton Boom had 15 points and 10 rebounds.

HOCKEY

Saint Mary’s

Both of the Cardinals hockey teams picked up overtime wins over Bethel in a coincidental pair of strong performances.

The men’s team won 3-2 at home on an unassisted goal by Callahan Nauss at 2:06.

The women’s squad won 2-1 on the road thanks to a powerplay goal by Jenna Kurkowski, assisted by Kas Kingston and Sydney Green.