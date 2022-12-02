Local sports roundup: Winona hockey teams both fall

Winona’s girls hockey team lost its first Big 9 Conference game of the year Thursday, falling 8-1 on the road against Owatonna.

The Winhawks (3-4 overall, 3-1 conference) fell behind by four goals before picking up their only score of the night. Junior Avery Engbrecht scored on a powerplay 11-minutes, 39-seconds into the second period, with junior Jordyn Werner assisting.

The Huskies (4-1, 3-1) offense was led by senior Ezra Oien, who scored four goals and added two assists to have a hand in six of the team’s eight goals.

WRESTLING

Tomah Quadrangular

TOMAH — G-E-T/Melrose-Mindoro beat the hosting Timberwolves 54-22 and Logan/Central 62-8 in their duals at the Tomah Quadrangular.

After recording seven falls against Tomah in their first dual, G-E-T/Mel-Min had eight against Logan/Central. Among those eight were a pair of sub-minute pins by Jayce Setzer (25 seconds) at 120 pounds and Jayden Dealo (39 seconds) at 182 pounds.

Stetzer won by fall in both of his matches, as did Layne Fry at 126, Gunnar Johnson at 160, Ben Peterson at 170, Mitch Berg at 195, Alex Weiczorek at 220 and Cisco Jimenez at 285.

BOYS BASKETBALL

C-FC 64, Ellsworth 63

The Pirates (2-0) stayed unbeaten with a narrow nonconference win over the Panthers (1-2).

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Rochester Mayo 74, Winona 32

The Winhawks (0-2, 0-1) dropped their first Big 9 game of the season on the road against the Spartans (1-0, 1-0).

After trailing by 17 at halftime, Winona cut the deficit down to 36-26 early in the second half, but Mayo closed out the game on a 38-6 run.

Spartans junior Ava Miller led all scorers with 26 points.

Eighth grader Alivia Bell had 10 points to lead Winona, followed closely by junior Faith Quinn’s nine.

BOYS HOCKEY

Aquinas 4, Winona 3 (OT)

The Blugolds and Winhawks went to overtime at the Bud King Ice Arena and Aquinas came out on top in a cross-state matchup, handing Winona a loss in its season opener.

COLLEGE

MEN’S BASKETBALL

No. 16 MSU-Mankato 74, Winona State 71

The Warriors (5-2, 0-2) could not follow up their hot start for a home win over a ranked conference foe, the Mavericks (8-0, 2-0).

WSU was red hot at the start, outscoring Mankato 20-8 in the first 10 minutes, though that lead dwindled to five by halftime, 35-30.

MSU started the second half with an 8-2 run to take its first lead of the game 38-37 and the game was close the rest of the way, though the Mavericks held on for the three-point victory.

Mankato senior guard Trevor Moore led all scorers with 23 points, and sophomore forward Brady Williams had a double-double for the Mavericks with 13 points and 11 rebounds.

WSU was led by 21 points from sophomore guard Connor Dillon, his sixth 20-plus point performance through seven games.

Senior guard Luke Martens scored 19 points and sophomore guard Declan Dillon added 12 to round out the Warriors double figure scorers.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

No. 6 MSU-Mankato 88, Winona State 69

The Warriors (7-1, 1-1) lost their first game of the year, falling at home against the sixth-ranked Mavericks (6-0, 2-0).

MSU took a 25-16 lead in the first quarter and held on the rest of the way. WSU outscored the Mavericks 14-12 in the third quarter, but it was not enough to eliminate the 13-point halftime deficit.

Mankato had a pair of players tie for the game-high score, as junior guard Joey Batt and freshman guard Natalie Bremer each had 21 points.

WSU was led by 13 points from senior guard Lauren Fech, and junior forward Alex Dornfeld had her fourth double-double of the year with 12 points and 11 rebounds.