Local sports roundup: Winona hockey teams both win

Winona’s girls hockey team won for the third time in the past four games Monday, defeating Big 9 Conference foe Red Wing 3-2 on the road.

The Winhawks (8-12 overall, 7-6 conference) had a stellar first period, scoring three goals.

Sophomore forward Kasja Kovala started things with an even strength goal at 7:56, assisted by sophomore defender Asta Griggs.

WSHS junior forward Avery Engbrecht scored her team-leading 18th goal to make it 2-0 at 13:26, with junior defender Patience King-Henke assisting on the play.

Griggs added a goal of her own at 15:24, scoring on a power play with an assist by junior Ana Gomez for a 3-0 score.

The Wingers (6-17) made it a close contest, scoring twice in the second period, but Winona sophomore goaltender Aliya Gricius stopped all 15 shots she faced in the third period to close out the win and finish the game with 40 total saves.

BOYS HOCKEY

Winona 5, Onalaska/La Crosse 2

The Winona/Cotter co-op (5-9-2) won their second game in a row and ended the two-game winning streak of the Hilltoppers (9-10) in a cross-state battle at Bud King Ice Arena.

Winhawks senior forward Wesylee Kohner picked up a goal and an assist in the first period as the team took a 2-0 lead. Senior defenseman Easton Kronebusch assisted on Kohner’s goal at 3:45 and senior forward Teis Larsen made it 2-0 on a power play at 11:09 with Kohner assisting.

Onalaska cut into the deficit at 6:43 in the second period, but Winona junior forward John Vail made it a two-goal lead again at 7:52, scoring on a powerplay with Larsen and Kohner assisting.

Once again, Onalaska struck back, scoring at 15:41 for a 3-2 score that held through the intermission.

Larsen scored twice in the third period to seal the victory, with an even strength goal assisted by sophomore forward Elliot Bennick and junior Mason Wadewitz at 8:19 and an unassisted empty net goal at 15:38 to finish off the hat trick.

The four-point performance brings Larsen to 22 goals, 19 assists and 41 points to lead the team in all categories with a 2.56 points per game average.

Winona junior goaltender Michael Dubek picked up 34 saves in the victory.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Cotter 67, Dover-Eyota 59

The Ramblers (7-8, 3-4) snapped a three game losing streak, hitting the road for an eight-point win over the Eagles (2-16, 0-9).

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Holmen 62, G-E-T 25

The Holmen High School girls basketball team got back on the winning track with a nonconference road victory over G-E-T (3-15) on Monday.

The Vikings (12-8) built a 24-point lead during the first half, then scored the first 15 points of the second half for a 50-11 lead and won for the ninth time in 11 games.

Freshman Charley Casey led Holmen with 15 points, and junior Izzy Jahr added 14 with 10 of those coming in the first half.

Rushford-Peterson 69, Mabel-Canton 33

The Trojans (12-9) snapped a three-game losing streak with a sizable road nonconference victory over the Cougars (6-12).

COLLEGE

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Saint Mary’s 70, Hamline 57

The Cardinals (6-13, 5-11) snapped a three-game losing streak emphatically with a 13-point upset win at home, rolling past the Pipers (13-6, 10-6).

SMU fell behind 9-2 in the game’s opening minutes, but surged ahead from that point to take a 16-15 lead by the end of the first quarter and never trailed again.

Senior guard Brooklyn Paulsen led all scorers with a season-high 26 points, and Cardinals junior forward Katelyn Cruze grabbed a career-best 14 rebounds. Sophomore guard Izzy Goettelman, a Winona grad, added 15 points.

Senior guard Chan’el Anderson-Manning was Hamline’s only player in double digits, scoring 10 points.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Hamline 87, Saint Mary’s 84 (OT)

The Cardinals (11-8, 7-7) lost a stunner to a buzzer-beating 3-pointer by sophomore Bradley Cimperman, completing a comeback victory for the Pipers (11-8, 7-7).

SMU started strong, taking a 41-36 lead by halftime and building a 62-49 lead by the 13:07 mark in the second half. Hamline battled back to tie the score 71-71 with 3:06 left, then tied it 73-73 on a jump shot by Cimperman with 59 seconds remaining to send the game to overtime.

The Pipers held a three-point lead late in the overtime period, but Saint Mary’s senior Raheem Anthony tied it 84-84 with a 3-pointer with five second left, only for Hamline to respond to claim victory five seconds later.

Anthony led all scorers with 33 points, adding 10 rebounds for a double-double.

Cimperman was the Pipers’ leading scorer with 24 points, and sophomore Austin Holt notched a double-double with 13 points and 13 rebounds.