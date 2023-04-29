Winona’s softball team picked up its first loss of the season Saturday, losing 4-1 against Park of Cottage Grove in a nonconference matchup in Winona.

Senior Ava Hamsund had a solid day in the pitching circle for the Winhawks (8-1), allowing two earned runs, three total, in six innings of work with four hits, one walk and six strikeouts. Senior Makayla Steffes finished the game with one inning, allowing one earned run on a solo home run with two strikeouts against the Wolfpack (6-2).

Steffes also led the way at the plate, going 2-for-4 with an RBI. Junior Olivia Poulin and sophomore Gracyn Hammernik each went 2-for-3.

Despite the loss, the Winhawks still have not lost to a team that stands in their way on the road to the state championship, with a 5-0 record against teams from Class AAA and only a loss to the larger Class AAAA contender Park squad.

BASEBALL

Pine Island 11, Lewiston-Altura 7

The Cardinals (0-8) dropped a nonconference matchup at home against the Panthers (5-5).

TRACK AND FIELD

Knights of Columbus relays

Winona’s track squads traveled to UW-La Crosse for a 20-team meet, and the girls thrived amidst the tough competition, placing second overall.

The Winhawks’ score of 75 was just single digits behind the winning Holmen score of 83, and ahead of Franklin’s 67.5 in third.

The girls’ were led by junior Shay Berlin-Burns, who had the only event win of the meet with a discus throw of 121-feet, 4-inches. Berlin-Burns was also the runner-up in the shot put at 35-8 ½.

Senior Ava Pike also had a top-three finish for the team, taking third in the 800-meter run with a time of 2-minutes, 33.96-seconds.

A pair of Winhawks girls relays also performed well with the 4x100 squad taking second at 53.15 and the 4,000-meter distance medley group placing third at 13:41.56.

Winona’s boys also finished near the top, placing fifth at 58 points. Onalaska won the boys meet, scoring 78 to beat Holmen’s 69.5.

Senior Brayden Draheim had the boys’ only individual win, taking first in the 400-meter dash at 51.90. Eighth grader Phineas Van Fossen also placed third in the 3,200-meter run with a time of 10:20.35.

Winona’s boys won a relay as well, with the 4,000-meter distance medley relay squad in first at 11:13.81. The 4x100 squad took third at 45.29.

COLLEGE

SOFTBALL

Winona State 5, Minnesota State-Moorhead 4

Winona State 3, Minnesota State-Moorhead 2

The Warriors (35-14, 18-6) got back on track after a pair of midweek losses, beating the Dragons (28-14, 16-8) in a pair of tight games in Winona.

In game one, a late rally lifted WSU to victory.

Moorhead led 2-1 through the first five innings, with a second-inning RBI single by junior outfielder Macy Brodin being Winona State’s only scoring.

The Warriors jumped ahead 5-2 with a four-run rally in the sixth inning.

Senior third baseman Libby Neveau kick-started things with a solo home run, then freshman shortstop Savannah Serdynski drove home sophomore outfielder Corinna Loshek with a double and junior pitcher Abbie Hlas drove home sophomore pinch runner Logan Anderson with a single.

The Dragons scored two runs in the top of the seventh, and had the bases loaded, but Hlas closed out the game to earn a save, striking out one with two walks and no hits in one inning.

Sophomore Abby Smith pitched most of the way, going six innings to earn the win with two earned runs and four total trunks on eight hits and four walks with three strikeouts.

In game two, the Warriors won with slow and steady offense.

MSUM took a 2-0 lead off a home run by Eliya Johnson in the top of the first inning, but Hlas buckled down from there and shut out the Dragons the rest of the way.

By the end of the game, Hlas had seven strikeouts compared to one walk and eight hits in seven innings.

WSU picked up its first run in the bottom of the first inning, as senior right fielder Marissa Mullen hit a sacrifice fly to score Hlas. The Warriors tied the score 2-2 with a run in the second inning, with Anderson scoring on a wild pitch.

Mullen struck again in the fifth to put the Warriors ahead, doubling to score Hlas.