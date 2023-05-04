It took late heroics, but Winona’s softball team kept its undefeated Big 9 Conference campaign alive Thursday, beating Northfield 2-1 in a game in Winona.

Junior catcher Macy McNally scored the first run of the game for the Winhawks (11-1 overall, 10-0 conference), then drove in sophomore Gracyn Hamernik for the walk-off win over the Raiders (7-4, 5-4).

McNally and Hamernik each went 3-for-4 on the day, and junior Olivia Poulin picked up an RBI.

Senior pitcher Makayla Steffes earned the win, not allowing an earned run but allowing one total on four hits, striking out 14 batters.

Blair-Taylor 5, C-FC 3

The Pirates (7-6, 6-5) lost a close home matchup with the Wildcats (15-1, 12-0).

Junior Bella Holzer had a big game all-around for the Pirates. In the pitching circle, she tossed a complete game with just two earned runs but five total runs, allowing five hits with no walks and one strikeout. At the plate, she went 1-for-3 with a double and two RBI.

Junior Emma Mann had a nice day at the plate as well, going 2-for-3 with two runs scored.

BASEBALL

Cotter 4, Houston 2

The Ramblers (2-7) snapped a seven-game losing streak, winning a road nonconference game against the Hurricanes (4-4).

Freshman Luke Schommer was sharp on the mound to earn the win, and juniors Brett Biesanz, Jon Going and Patrick Morgan had two hits apiece to lead the offense.

G-E-T 10, Luther 0 (5)

Things were easy going for the Red Hawks (8-7, 3-3) heading into the fifth inning in a home Coulee Conference game, leading the Knights (2-10, 0-8) by a score of 3-0.

Luther walked four batters and committed a balk in the inning, allowing G-E-T to bring in seven more runs. Thomas Haney retired the bottom half of the inning for a complete game shutout.

Collin Handke went 2 for 3 with three RBIs for the Red Hawks, who overcame three errors in victory.

Blair-Taylor 11, C-FC 3

The Pirates (3-7, 3-7) lost a home Dairyland matchup with the Wildcats (5-7, 5-5).

B-T’s offense was led by a pair of triples by Jackson Shramek and Payton Kelley, while C-FC picked up a double by Gavin Rich to lead the way.

Northfield 9, Winona 2

The Winhawks (3-8, 3-7) dropped a road contest against one of the top teams in the Big 9 Conference, the Raiders (7-4, 6-2).

Fillmore Central 13, Lewiston-Altura 3

Fillmore Central 14, Lewiston-Altura 4

The Cardinals (0-11, 0-10) lost both games in a road doubleheader against the Falcons (10-1, 7-1).

GOLF

Falcon Invite

The Rushford-Peterson and Lewiston-Altura golf teams traveled to the Coffee Mill Golf Course to compete in Wabasha-Kellogg’s Falcon Invite, and the L-A girls picked up the best team finish of the bunch.

The Cardinals finished fifth in the eight-team field, shooting a 435. Fillmore Central won the meet at 347, and R-P placed eighth at 500.

L-A senior Halle McElmury was the only local golfer to crack the top 10, finishing in a three-way tie for sixth at 92.

Sophomore Alaina Meier had R-P’s top score, shooting a 114.

The Trojans boys had the higher finish, shooting 402 in seventh, with L-A in eight at 417. La Crescent-Hokah won at 321.

Cardinals junior Anders Shurson tied for 14th at 89 in the best local finish, and seventh grader Sam LaFleur led R-P in a tie for 20th at 95.

TRACK AND FIELD

Dick Norman Invitational

Winona’s track teams traveled to Rochester Mayo for a seven-team meet, and the girls had a higher finish than the boys, placing fifth compared to the boys’ seventh.

A pair of girls won their events, with sophomore Adriana Brenengen winning the 100-meter dash at 12.53 seconds and junior Shay Berlin-Burns winning the shot put at 36-feet, 1-inch.

Senior Brayden Draheim was the boys’ only individual winner, taking first in the 400-meter dash at 50.83 seconds.

The boys also had a winning relay, with the 4x400 team taking first at 3:30.67.

COLLEGE

SOFTBALL

Minnesota-Duluth 4, Winona State 1

Concordia-St. Paul 9, Winona State 0

The season came to a close for the Warriors, losing a pair of games in the NSIC tournament.

In the first game, the third-seeded WSU squad was held in check by two-seed Minnesota-Duluth thanks to the conference’s pitcher of the year junior Lauren Dixon.

The Bulldogs scored at a slow and steady pace, with one run in the first inning, two more in the second and another in the fourth.

Winona State scored a run in the top of the seventh, but could not complete the comeback. Junior first baseman Carley Englehardt singled home freshman center fielder Savannah Serdynski for that lone run.

Sophomore pitcher Abby Smith threw all six innings, allowing four earned runs on eight hits and two walks with three strikeouts.

WSU could not pick up a run in the second game of the day, falling by nine to the ninth-seeded Golden Bears in the consolation bracket.

CSP only led 2-0 through three innings, but a seven-run rally in the fourth sealed Winona State’s fate.

Junior pitcher Abbie Hlas earned the loss, tossing three innings with five earned runs on five hits and one walk with one strikeout. Freshman pitcher Skyler Calmes threw two innings, allowing four runs on seven hits and one walk with one strikeout.

Winona State finished the year with a 38-16 overall record, the program’s 21st consecutive season with 37 or more wins, not inducing the shortened 2020 season.