Winona State's baseball team won its first game Friday, but lost the second in a pair of games in Auburndale, Fla.

WSU's pitching staff dominated in a 12-2 win over Davis and Elkins College.

The Warriors (3-8) allowed no earned runs and just one hit with five walks against the Senators (0-8).

Freshman pitcher Drew Lingen started things off with four innings with one run, three walks and no hits allowed while striking out four to earn the win. Sophomore Chandler Schmidt finished off the victory with three innings, allowing one hit and two walks with no earned runs and four strikeouts.

Winona State took a 1-0 lead in the first inning when senior first baseman Cooper Kapanke singled in sophomore second baseman Kyle Yu.

Davis and Elkins tied the score 1-1 in the top of the third inning, but WSU scored five runs in the bottom of the third to take the lead for good.

Yu had the Warriors' best game at the plate, going 3-for-4 with one walk, two runs, four RBI and one steal. Senior outfielder Nick Herbst had a similarly strong performance, going 3-for-4 with two runs, two RBI, a double and a steal.

Things did not go as well for the Warriors in Game Two, fallowing 10-5 to Grand Valley State.

The Lakers (5-4) started the scoring with two runs in the top of the third, and while WSU responded with one run in the bottom of the third, GVSU added three runs in the sixth to build on a lead the team would not relinquish.

Unlike the first game, the WSU pitching staff struggled with three pitchers each giving up at least two earned runs apiece.

Senior catcher Dane Weiland and senior outfielder Steele Beatty were the team's top two hitters. Weiland went 2-for-5 with one double, one RBI and two runs scored while Beatty was 2-for-4 with a two and two RBI.