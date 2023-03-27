Winona State's baseball team had a two-game winning streak snapped Monday in a matchup with Northern State.

The Warriors (9-14 overall, 5-3 NSIC) won a pair of games in a doubleheader against the Wolves (6-13, 1-7) on Sunday, but the third game of the series was a high-scoring affair NSU won 14-13.

Northern State started strong, with four runs across the first two innings for a quick 4-0 lead. WSU got on the board with a solo home run by junior shortstop Austin Beyer in the top of the third inning, but the Wolves scored three in the bottom of the frame for a 7-1 advantage.

Winona State tried to fight back into the game again in the top of the fourth, scoring two runs on a Beyer single, but NSU responded with three more runs for a 10-3 score.

The Warriors scored twice in both the fifth and sixth innings to cut it to 10-7, but NSU scored three more in the bottom of the sixth to make it 13-7. WSU scored three runs in the top of the seventh, but NSU added its final run in the bottom of the seventh for a 14-10 score.

Winona State had a three-run rally in the top of the ninth, and had the tying run on third base, but could not complete the comeback.

Beyer went 2-for-3 with a walk, three runs scored and three RBI. Sophomore second baseman Kyle Yu also had three RBI, going 2-for-5 on a pair of doubles with a walk.

Senior first baseman Cooper Kapanke had the team's best day at the plate, going 2-for-3 with a walk and a double, scoring two runs and driving in four RBI.

Each of WSU's five pitchers allowed at least one earned run. Freshman starter Pierce Gritzmaker was credited with the loss, throwing three innings with five earned runs and seven total runs on six hits and two walks without a strikeout.