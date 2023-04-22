Winona State sophomore Gabe Goodman leads the field after the second round of the three-day the NSIC championship golf meet in Blue Springs, Mo.

Goodman shot a 69 on Saturday in the second day of the competition, bringing his two-round total to a four-under-par 140, four strokes ahead of Concordia-St. Paul’s Kurt Lambert, who is at 144.

The WSU sophomore was in a tie for second place after shooting a 71 the first round, one shot shy of Lambert’s 70.

As a team, Winona State is in second place at plus-18, three strokes behind Bemidji State’s 591. BSU has four players in the top seven, including a trio in a tie for fifth place at 148.

SOFTBALL

Winona State 4, Minot State 3

Minot State 5, Winona State 3

A pair of the teams in the top half of the NSIC standings split a pair Saturday, with the Warriors (31-12, 14-4) winning the first and the Beavers (24-18, 11-9) taking the second in Minot.

WSU had a balanced offensive attack in the first game, with four players from the heart of the order each tallying one RBI apiece. Carly Engelhardt, Marissa Mullen, Libby Neveau and Teaghan Amwoza did the damage.

Sophomore Abby Smith pitched a complete game to earn the win, allowing two earned runs and three total on six hits and four walks with four strikeouts.

WSU took a 2-0 lead in the third inning of the second game, but three runs put the Beavers ahead in the fourth and two more in the sixth sealed the game.

Engelhardt hit a two-RBI double for WSU in the third and junior shortstop/pitcher Abbie Hlas hit an RBI double in the sixth.

Freshman Skyler Calmes started the game in the circle for Winona State, going four innings with two earned runs and three total on four hits and two walks with three strikeouts. Hlas finished the game, credited with the loss, throwing two innings with two earned runs on one hit and two walks with one strikeout.