Local sports roundup: Winona swim season ends, WSU and SMU earn thrilling wins

Winona’s girls swim team wrapped up the season Friday by earning seven points and placing 37th out of 44 scoring teams at the Class A state championship meet in Minneapolis.

It was freshman Abby Williams that did the scoring for the Winhawks, spreading her points across a pair of events.

First up, Williams placed 16th in the 200-yard individual medley, finishing with a time of 2-minutes, 17.68 seconds and earning one point. Later in the meet, the freshman took 11th in the 100-yard breaststroke with the third-fastest time in the consolation race to add six more points to her total.

COLLEGE

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Winona State 75, UW-Parkside 74 (OT)

The Warriors (3-0) picked up a narrow road win in overtime, defeating the host Rangers (2-1) to kick off the Haribo Invitational in Kenosha, Wis.

Parkside had a slight lead at halftime, 37-35, but WSU started the second half with a 10-1 run to build a 45-38 lead with 16:16 left. Winona State held the lead for the next six minutes until the Rangers went ahead 53-52 with 10:20 to go.

The two teams were tight for a few minutes, but the Warriors began to pull away late, getting ahead by as many as seven points, 70-63 with 1:46 remaining. UW-Parkside completed a furious comeback when sophomore guard Rasheed Bello picked up a steal and a layup to tie the game at 70 apiece and send the game to overtime.

The Rangers scored first in OT, but WSU senior guard Owen King, a Caledonia grad, tied the score shortly after. Sophomore guard Connor Dillon hit a jump shot and sophomore forward Connor Drew hit a free throw to put the Warriors ahead for good.

Dillon was Winona State’s leading scorer with 21 points, though Drew was not far behind with 20. Sophomore guard Declan Dylan scored 14 points and senior guard Luke Martens rounded out the double-digit scorers with 10 points.

WSU will wrap up play in the Haribo Invitational Saturday at 5 p.m. against Purdue Northwest.

WOMEN’S HOCKEY

Saint Mary’s 4, Augsburg 2

The Cardinals picked up their first victory of the year in shocking fashion, hitting the road and stunning a solid Auggies team.

Augsburg entered the week receiving six votes in the US College Hockey Online rankings, essentially ranking 16th in the nation.

SMU (1-6 overall, 1-2 MIAC) started the game well, taking a 1-0 lead 7:25 into the first period off a goal from freshman forward Teagan Phillips, with an assist by freshman Tarryn Dornseif. The Cardinals added to that lead at 6:09 in the second when freshman forward Taverie Sherner scored off assists by senior forward Katie Pierpont and sophomore defender Ella Ausman.

Augsburg (2-4-1, 1-1-1) tied the score 2-2 with a goal late in the second and early in the third period, but SMU bounced back with a pair of goals in the third by sophomore forward Sidney Polzin and sophomore forward Allie Urlaub to seal the win.

MEN’S HOCKEY

No. 5 Augsburg 4, Saint Mary’s 0

The Cardinals men’s team could not match the upset of the women’s squad, falling to the nationally ranked Auggies in a shutout.