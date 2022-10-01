Local sports roundup: WSU VB coach hits milestone, WSHS XC wins invite

Winona Senior High’s cross country team traveled to the Red Wing Invitational on Friday, and Winhawks littered the top 10 in strong performances in both the boys and girls races.

The boys had the best team performance, winning the meet with a score of 26, well ahead of second-place Park’s 77.

All five of the Winhawks boys scorers placed in the top 10, including four in the top six.

Leo Lohnes had the team’s best finish, placing second at 17-minutes, 16-seconds. Red Wing’s Aaron Freier won the meet at 17:03.

Next up for WSHS was Myles Rasmussen’s third-place time of 17:31, then Phineas Van Fossen was fifth at 17:54 and Brady Benedict took sixth at 17:57. Jacob Sheridan wrapped things up with a 10th-place finish at 18:16.

The girls squad finished as runners-up, scoring 70 points as Visitation won the meet with 53.

Olivia Becker was the leader for Winona, taking fourth at 20:50. Once again a home runner won, as Red Wing’s Nora Hanson took first at 19:15.

Lani Schul and Kiley Pollock also made the top 10 for the Winhawks, with Schul in sixth at 21:12 and Pollock in ninth at 21:28.

Galdy Fellman (26th, 23:25) and Julia Driscoll (27th, 23:28) finished off the pack for Winona.

COLLEGE

WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

Winona State 3, MSU-Moorhead 0

The Warriors (7-7 overall, 3-4 conference) picked up a sweep over the NSIC foe Dragons (5-10, 2-5) that had more meaning than just the conference standings.

With the victory, WSU coach Joe Getzin won the 350th game of his career. Getzin has been the head coach at Winona State since 2014, following 12 years as the head man at Division I Ole Miss including a pair of SEC coach of the year honors.

WSU won by 25-19, 25-19, 25-16 scores, and junior Sidney Paulson led the Warriors in both kills (17) and aces (2).

St. Scholastica 3, St. Mary’s 0

The Cardinals (7-8, 0-2) dropped a road MIAC matchup against the Saints (8-5, 2-1) in a 25-19, 27-25, 25-15 sweep in Duluth.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

Winona State 2, Concordia-St. Paul 1

The Warriors (5-2-3, 3-1-3) stretched their unbeaten streak to four games, picking up their second win in that span at home against NSIC foe Golden Bears (4-4-2, 4-2-1).

It took just 18 seconds for WSU to take the lead, as freshman Grace Seim scored off an assist from senior Ellie Wardell.

CSP answered seven minutes later, knotting it at 1-1 on a goal from Leah Engh.

Winona State clinched the win in the 68th minute when freshman Sarah Strating scored unassisted for a 2-1 lead that would hold.

WSU sophomore keeper Chloe Swanson had 10 saves in the win.

CROSS COUNTRY

Blugold Invitational

Saint Mary’s cross country teams crossed state lines to take part in the Blugold Invitational hosted by UW-Eau Claire.

The women’s team took 20th out of 25 teams with 613 points. St. Olaf won the meet with 40 points, beating Carleton’s 64 in second.

Junior Caroline Gearin had the best finish for the squad, placing 155th in the 356-runner field at a time of 25-minutes, 50-seconds.

Freshman Caeli McMahon (184, 26:18), freshman Megan Frosch (237, 27:17), freshman Abbie Meyer (241, 27:20) and junior Amanda Tuvey (311, 30:03) rounded out the Cardinals’ scoring.

The Cardinals men did not have a full team, but freshman Grant Schneider had the program’s best finish, placing 99th with a time of 26:43 in the 407-man field.

Junior Gabriel Bickerstaff took 269th at 28:54 and junior Isaiah Brindamour placed 330th at 30:13.

Freshman Tyler Rislov, a Rushford-Peterson graduate, placed 244th at 28:33 for UW-Stout.