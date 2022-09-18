Local sports roundup: WSU women's soccer tops Duluth

Winona State's women's soccer team hit the road in the only local sports action of the day Sunday, beating Minnesota-Duluth 3-1 in a NSIC matchup.

Senior Riley Harmon had a banner day, scoring one goal in each half to give the Warriors all the offense they needed.

Harmon's first goal came in the 14th minute of the first half, assisted by senior Jada Wiege for a 1-0 lead.

Just over a minute later, WSU was gifted a goal as Duluth scored an own goal for a 2-0 Warriors edge.

Duluth chipped away at the deficit with a 37th minute goal by Hannah Caldwell, but it was the only goal the Bulldogs would score all day.

The scoring slowed until the game's 80th minute when Harmon scored again, this time with an assist by freshman Grace Seim.

WSU sophomore goalkeeper Chloe Swanson grabbed three saves in the win.