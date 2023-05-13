Rushford-Peterson’s baseball team hosted an invitational Saturday, with the home team splitting a pair of games.

The Trojans (6-11) won a close matchup against Spring Grove 6-5.

R-P took a 1-0 lead in the first inning, then a four-run rally in the second lengthened the lead to 5-0. The Lions chipped away with one run in the third, then tied the score with a four-run rally of their own in the fourth, with all five runs being unearned by R-P pitchers.

The score remained tied until the bottom of the sixth when the Trojans scored a run to clinch the win.

Senior Riley Tesch set the table in the win, going 2-for-4 with a double and two runs scored, while junior Evan Skalet sent runners home, going 2-for-4 with three RBI. Sophomore Jonah Bunke had a balanced game, going 1-for-4 with one RBI and two runs scored.

The Trojans had a tougher time against Hayfield, losing a 2-1 contest.

Both teams were scoreless through three innings, but the VIkings scored a pair in the top of the fourth to jump ahead and R-P’s one run in the fifth was not enough.

The Trojans only had two hits all game, with eighth grader Creighton Hoiness going 1-for-2 with an RBI and eighth grader Owen Lange going 1-for-1 as a pinch hitter. Skalet had a peculiar statline, going 0-for-0 with a run scored thanks to a pair of walks.

Hayfield won the event, beating Goodhue 6-2 in the finals after the Wildcats defeated Spring Grove 3-2 in a first-round matchup.

BOYS TENNIS

Big 9 Conference meet

Winona headed to Rochester to compete in the conference championship tournament, and while five flights lost after two matches, a pair picked up first-round wins before exiting.

The Winhawks’ one doubles pairing of senior Owen Brietzke and eighth grader Reed Jacobsen picked up a victory over an Albert Lea duo and the WSHS two double team of eighth grader Marley Paulson and Julian Kohner beat Faribault foes.

COLLEGE

TRACK AND FIELD

NSIC Championship

Winona State’s women finished off a stellar performance in the final day of the conference championship in St. Paul on Saturday, finishing third overall.

The Warriors scored 82 points, behind second-place Augustana’s 95 with both teams well behind champion Minnesota State-Mankato’s 272.4.

WSU’s Lindsay Cunningham not only won the NSIC crown in the 5,000-meter run, the star junior demolished the conference title meet record, finishing at 15:48.64, nearly 50 seconds ahead of the prior best of 16:34.35 by UMary’s Alexis Zeis in 2018.

It was the second championship of the weekend for Cunningham, who also won the 10,000-meter race Friday and owns the record in that event from last season.

Senior Brooklyn Schyvinck earned a runner-up finish in the 400-meter hurdles Saturday with a time of 1:00.01.

MIAC Championship

SMU was in Arden Hills for the second day of its conference championship meet, and a bronze finish in the field highlighted the trip.

Junior Samantha Kubes placed third in the hammer throw, registering a toss of 48.67 meters.