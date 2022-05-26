WHAT'S ON TAP Local sports schedule: Friday, May 27 May 26, 2022 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save COLLEGETRACK AND FIELD: Winona State at NCAA Division 2 National Championships, Allendale, Mich.; Saint Mary’s at NCAA Division 3 National Championships, Geneva, Ohio 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular College football: WSU alum Devon Moore gets shot at NFL Winona State football alum Devon Moore earned a shot at the next level next week, competing in the Atlanta Falcons’ rookie minicamp tryout fro…