 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WHAT'S ON TAP

Local sports schedule: Saturday, November 5

  • 0

HIGH SCHOOL

CROSS COUNTRY: Winona, Cotter and L-A/R-P/H at MSHSL State meet at St. Olaf College

COLLEGE

FOOTBALL: Winona State at Upper Iowa, noon

CROSS COUNTRY: Winona State at NSIC Championship in Wayne, Neb.,10 a.m.

MEN’S HOCKEY: Hamline at Saint Mary’s, 7:05 p.m.

WOMEN’S HOCKEY: Saint Mary’s at No. 5 UW- Eau Claire, 2 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL: Southwest Minnesota State at Winona State, 2 p.m.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News