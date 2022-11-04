Local sports schedule: Saturday, November 5

HIGH SCHOOL
CROSS COUNTRY: Winona, Cotter and L-A/R-P/H at MSHSL State meet at St. Olaf College
COLLEGE
FOOTBALL: Winona State at Upper Iowa, noon
CROSS COUNTRY: Winona State at NSIC Championship in Wayne, Neb.,10 a.m.
MEN’S HOCKEY: Hamline at Saint Mary’s, 7:05 p.m.
WOMEN’S HOCKEY: Saint Mary’s at No. 5 UW- Eau Claire, 2 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL: Southwest Minnesota State at Winona State, 2 p.m.
Andrew Tucker
Sports reporter
