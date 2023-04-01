WHAT'S ON TAP Local sports schedule: Sunday, April 2 Apr 1, 2023 40 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save COLLEGEBASEBALL: St. Cloud State at Winona State (2), 2 p.m.; St. Scholastica at Saint Mary’s (2), 1 p.m.SOFTBALL: Sioux Falls at Winona State (2), 1 p.m. 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Politics Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular College basketball: SMU's Anthony earns All-American, enters portal It was a busy week for Saint Mary’s senior Raheem Anthony, earning postseason accolades following a stellar senior season, and entering the tr… Local sports roundup: G-E-T baseball starts season with win Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau’s baseball team got off to a strong start, winning their season opener 12-3 over Sparta at home in a nonconference matchup. Local sports schedule: Tuesday, March 28 HIGH SCHOOL