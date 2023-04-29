WHAT'S ON TAP Local sports schedule: Sunday, April 30 Apr 29, 2023 25 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save COLLEGEBASEBALL: Winona State at Upper Iowa, noon; Saint Mary’s at Bethany Lutheran, 1 p.m..SOFTBALL: Northern State at Winona State (2), noon 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Christianity Politics Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular College football: Four observations from Winona State's spring game Winona State wrapped up its spring season Saturday, capping off a slate of practices with a simulated game where the Warriors offense clashed … College basketball: Former SMU all-American Raheem Anthony commits to St. Thomas On Wednesday, the former Saint Mary’s star Raheem Anthony announced he would be joining St. Thomas’ program following just over a month in the… College football: Winona State defense takes step to raise a high bar Winona State had one of the top defenses in the NSIC last season, and in Saturday’s spring game, it looked like that will continue into this u… College football: WSU's offense perserveres through changes in spring game The Winona State University football team’s offense lost last Saturday’s spring game 24-17 to the defense, but offensive coordinator Isaac Fru… College basketball: WSU coach Zach Malvik moves on to higher level Winona State Hall of Famer Zach Malvik is moving on from his alma mater.