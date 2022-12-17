WHAT'S ON TAP Local sports schedule: Sunday, December 18 Dec 17, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save COLLEGEMEN’S BASKETBALL: Winona State at Augustana (S.D.), 3:30 p.m.WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Winona State at Augustana (S.D.), 1:30 p.m. 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story