WHAT'S ON TAP Local sports schedule: Sunday, March 12 Mar 11, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save COLLEGEBASEBALL: Saint Mary’s at Wartburg, 1 p.m. 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Local sports roundup: Winona/Cotter wrestling's Henningson advances to state semifinal Winona/Cotter senior Logan Henningson is still in contention for a 138-pound state title after winning a pair of matches Friday at the MSHSL C… Local sports schedule: Sunday, March 5 Winona area sports schedule for Sunday, March 5. College softball: Winona State's Greg Jones eclipses 900 wins Sitting at 898 wins in his career, with a pair of games on the schedule last Friday, Winona State softball head coach Greg Jones wanted to win badly. Local sports roundup: Winona State baseball splits a pair Winona State's baseball team won its first game Friday, but lost the second in a pair of games in Auburndale, Fla. Local sports roundup: Winhawks girls fall in first playoff round Winona's girls basketball team could not keep its late-season surge alive in the playoffs Wednesday night.